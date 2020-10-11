Week 5 Winners and Losers: Claypool Outweighs A Lot of Bad in Steelers Win

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time since 1979, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-0.

It wasn't pretty, but it was a win. The Steelers found themselves fighting an offensive battle against a team with an injured offensive line and two backups at wide receiver.

Despite more 'Losers' than 'Winners' in this one, the positives outweighed the negatives in Week 5. A record-breaking performance from Chase Claypool and some late-game stops from a struggling defense led the Steelers to their fourth win of the season.

Winners

Matt Canada's Offense

The Steelers needed to find ways to work around the Eagles defensive front, and so, they turned to quarterbacks coach Matt Canada.

It was an afternoon of dump passes, reverses and screens that allowed the Steelers to move the ball down the field against the pass rush. Maybe not everyone was thrilled with the lack of success on every screen pass, but going deep found Ben Roethlisberger escaping pressure on almost every drop back.

Roethlisberger started 6/6 for 28 yards and finished 27/34 for 239 yards, averaging seven yards per completion. A game that had it's up and downs, but the Steelers' ability to maintain ball control allowed them to keep them ahead until the end.

Against a team that can control the line of scrimmage like the Eagles can, the best offense is a long-drive scoring unit. The Steelers finished with 34:43 time of possession behind some trickery and utilizing their quick receivers.

Execution was perfect. Canada showed what his contribution could do for this group.

Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool had himself a game, and that's an understatement.

The rookie wide receiver found the endzone four - yep - four times against the Eagles. He became the first Steelers player since Roy Jefferson in 1968 to score four touchdowns in a single game.

At first, you thought it was gameplanning. The Eagles were concentrated on JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eric Ebron. But after three touchdowns, you'd think Philadelphia would turn their attention to Claypool.

They didn't.

On Canada's Thanksgiving, the Canadian rookie finished with seven catches, 110 yards, and four total touchdowns.

Claypool did it against everyone. Darius Slay, Jalen Mills, it didn't matter, he found himself open and sprinting towards the endzone.

Ray-Ray McCloud

Ray-Ray fast fast.

McCloud is the flashiest player on the Steelers offense, and in Week 5, he broke that out. In his 58-yard rush on a reverse, the newest wide receiver introduced himself to the offense doing exactly what the team kept him around to do.

You don't know what to expect from McCloud's contribution on a weekly basis, but seeing him involved in the offense was an adjustment the Steelers can build off of. He can outrun most players on the field and has the ability to turn the corner on end-arounds.

He finished his first offensive game with 63 rushing and 12 receiving yards. Nothing too flashy, but certainly a game teams will need to account for when they plan for the Steelers moving forward.

Losers

Steelers 3rd Down Defense

The Steelers allowed 10 third-down conversions in their Week 5 win over the Eagles. If you're thinking that's an average day for an NFL team, you're wrong.

The Eagles converted multiple third downs of over 10 yards, flipping field position on nearly every drive throughout the game.

The Steelers had mixed reviews on their third-down performance. Cornerback Steven Nelson said it's on the defense. "I don't think they did anything spectacular. Anything we did was all self-inflicted."

Meanwhile, Tomlin credited the play of the Eagles' receivers. "They had a good plan. They had good execution of plans. They had guys like [Travis Fulgham] stepping up and making combat catches."

Whether it was the stunning play of the underdog wide receivers of Philadelphia or the lack of stability in the Steelers secondary, something needs to be addressed.

When you face a team with a better offense than the Eagles, giving up 10 third downs is dangerous. The Steelers got away with it in Week 5, but need to figure it out before next Sunday.

Steelers Pass Defense

Carson Wentz threw for 258 yards with wide receivers no one knew of coming into the game. And yeah, Steven Nelson found two interceptions, but this game would've been much different if the Steelers secondary was able to stop the Eagles air attack.

Fulgham finished with 152 yards and a touchdown. A great stat line, yes, but what stands out more is the lack of contribution from anyone else.

The Eagles' second-best receiver on Sunday was J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who finished with one reception for 37 yards. Greg Ward caught four passes for 26 yards and a score. Outside of both of them, Philly didn't have a receiver with more than 20 receiving yards.

At one point, you knew the ball was going to Fulgham, and he still found a way to get the ball in his hands. He created separation between himself and what seemed like every defender on the field. Whether it was Joe Haden, Nelson, Mike Hilton, or a safety, Fulgham won the battle.

It can't happen every week. This defense has a weak spot, and it's their pass coverage. With the players in the secondary, the expectations are much higher, and rightfully so.

They're losers in Week 5.

Referees

There were 17 penalties called at Heinz Field in Week 5, and it felt like most of them were being talked about as mistakes.

"Refs aren't perfect, and neither are we," Claypool said after he admitted his offensive pass interference call in the fourth quarter was wrong. "You get mad in the situation, and you move on. If it costs us the game, I'd definitely be a little more upset, but when your number's called, you make the play, and if the ref misses the call, then there's nothing you can do about it."

Whether you're the Steelers or Eagles, you're not thrilled with the performance of the refs in Week 5. Anything and everything was being called, especially pass interference.

It was consistent, I'll give them that. Everything was called but on both sides of the ball. So, I guess it wasn't a disadvantage for either team.

Still, it was a clear rough spot in the game. That one is on the NFL.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.