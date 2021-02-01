5 Players the Steelers Must Retain This Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers can get a head start in their offseason roster build by re-signing these players.

PITTSBURGH -- Let the offseason begin. The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions to answer and little money to answer them. And as they prepare for their first steps of 2021, they'll start with keeping important pieces to their puzzle.

It starts with these five names. The Steelers need to retain names before searching for new ones. They'll dig into the NFL Draft and free agency to find solutions to retirement and losses of players worth more than the Steelers can afford. But if they can keep these players around, they'll get a head start in completing their 2021 roster.

Zach Banner

The Steelers need to spend the offseason preparing for a revamp on the offensive line. Finishing dead last in the NFL in rushing means change is coming, but really, this team doesn't need to look far for much of their answers.

Banner is a name that fits perfectly in Pittsburgh. The fans love him, he's proven he's a starter, and now he's coming back with vengeance after an ACL injury.

What side of the offensive line he starts at in 2021 is unknown, but he should be a starting tackle for the Steelers this season. And with an injury to overcome, his price range should be affordable enough to make him a top priority.

Mike Hilton/Cam Sutton

Best case scenario, the Steelers can find a way to afford both Hilton and Sutton. It might mean they have to release Joe Haden, but that could mean the beginning of the future with Sutton and Steven Nelson on the outside.

Letting both of these players walk is unforeseeable. The Steelers know they have two of the best young, versatile defensive backs in the NFL. They might not be able to keep them both, but at least one is a must.

Robert Spillane

Vince Williams and Devin Bush can man the middle for the Steelers in 2021, but having quality depth proved vital in 2020. Letting Spillane hit the open market could be letting a future star walk away.

It doesn't mean Spillane is a starter next season, but chances are he competes for the job. And if he doesn't earn it, he'll play a role behind Bush and Williams.

He's young, probably cheap, and a stud when called upon. Whether it's at middle linebacker or on special teams, Spillane is a name that can't be passed up when trying to keep key pieces together.

Tyson Alualu

Over the years, Alualu has become a piece of this defensive front that is a must-have. Without him, the run defense struggles, and the backups are hit and miss when filling in.

The 34-year-old is probably trying to finish his career in Pittsburgh, and the team would like him to do the same. If he can squeeze out another successful season or two, it's perfect for a team who's trying to ride the wave their defense provides.

Marcus Allen

If keeping Spillane isn't staying, Allen needs to. The safety turned linebacker provides for this team on defense and on special teams and is a cheap option to keep as a backup plan.

When called upon in 2020, Allen stepped up. The four-year veteran finished with 30 tackles in 14 games, including two starts at inside linebacker.

The future is pretty unknown for Allen, but he's worth another shot in 2021. The Steelers could always use more depth on defense, Ulysees Gilbert doesn't seem to be coming along as well as some hoped, and the coaching staff loves what Allen brings to the field.

Keeping a player who's not worth much more than a veteran minimum on the roster is easy and important for a team with no cap space and plenty of needs.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.