Contest: Predict the Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Class

Noah Strackbein

The 2020 NFL Draft is inching closer by the minute and the Steelers are quickly narrowing their list of prospects down to six. With no second-round pick, the importance of drafting correctly is amplified quiet a bit, leaving no room for error from pick 49 on. 

So, just like we're all trying to predict the Steelers draft picks, you are too. For everyone sitting at home thinking they know the secret formula to Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin's draft board, here is your chance to shine. 

Contest: In the comments section below, list your predictions for the Steelers 2020 NFL Draft following the format we've put at the bottom (copy and paste if you'd like). 

Pittsburgh has six picks as of now which means each pick is going to be worth a certain number of points. Since there's likely going to be more than one person who guesses a certain number correctly, we've divided each round into different points - leaving the true challenge towards the bottom of the draft. 

Point System: 

  • 49th pick: 3 points
  • 102nd pick: 3 points
  • 124th pick: 4 points
  • 135th pick: 4 points
  • 198th pick: 5 points
  • 232nd pick: 6 points
  • Total = 25 points

Steelers Draft Picks: 

  • Second-Round, Pick 49: 
  • Third-Round, Pick 102: 
  • Fourth-Round, Pick 124:
  • Fourth-Round, Pick 135:
  • Sixth-Round, Pick 198:
  • Seventh-Round, Pick 232:

Leave your predictions in the comments section, or on our pinned post on our Twitter and/or Facebook. The winner will be announced the day after the 2020 NFL Draft concludes. 

Good luck! 

