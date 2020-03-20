Predicting the Steelers Offensive Line Following Wisniewski Signing

PITTSBURGH -- Offensive line has been the focal point for the Steelers during the early portion of the NFL free agency. After losing Ramon Foster to retirement and B.J. Finney to the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh was left with a hole to fill at left guard.

They did so by signing Central Catholic and Penn State grad - and two-time Super Bowl champion - Stefen Wisniewski. The veteran followed a 1-year, $1.75 million deal for tackle Zach Banner and a restricted free agent tender for Matt Feiler.

Now, the question remains as to what the Steelers' starting offensive line will look like come week one. Leaving possible injuries and cuts out of the equation, Pittsburgh has two likely options as they review the best lineup to put in front of Ben Roethlisberger in 2020.

Likely Lineup

Left Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva

Left Guard: Stefen Wisniewski

Center: Maurkice Pouncey

Right Guard: David DeCastro

Right Tackle: Matt Feiler

Sticking to a veteran group allows the Steelers to use as much leadership up front as possible. Banner and Chuks Okorafor can provide backup for the tackles and Banner can resume his role as the NFL's favorite eligible receiver.

Wisniewski left the 2019 as hot as he could've. After taking over the starting job in Week 16, he started every game throughout the Kansas City Chiefs playoff run.

Coming from a winning culture and still having plenty of value left in the tank, Pittsburgh could give him the chance to play for the starting job. They turned Matt Feiler into a top NFL tackle, and if they believe Wisniewski has enough in him, they'll give him the chance to do the same at guard.

Role Players: Banner, Okorafor, Darius Gray

Secondary Option

Left Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva

Left Guard: Matt Feiler

Center: Maurkice Pouncey

Right Guard: David DeCastro

Right Tackle: Zach Banner

Banner is coming back to Pittsburgh on a prove-it deal. He eventually hopes to get paid, at least you can assume so, and one more stellar year can earn him that contract.

Feiler came to Pittsburgh as a guard and has made the transition back when needed due to injuries. He started at left guard for Foster during the team's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams and proved he's still got all the athleticism to play on the inside.

If Banner is ready to start in the NFL, which his constant videos on social media show he's working hard toward, the Steelers will award that. A move for Feiler provides a bulky offensive line and Wisniewski is a quality player to come off the bench.

Role Players: Wisniewski, Okorafor, Gray

