Ravens Share Powerful Video on Equality

In the midst of hopeful change in the United States, the Baltimore Ravens released a video showing their support for equality. The Steelers' AFC North rivals joined together, starring their owner Steve Bisciotti, to spread awareness to end police brutality.

The video features a number of players and coaches, including Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and head coach John Harbaugh. Throughout the 9:53 video, they share stories about facing racism and how they hope to see equality for their children.

The Ravens join much of the NFL in looking to bring change to the country. Since the death of George Floyd, who died while being detained by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, many NFL players have joined movements to bring light to police brutality.

The league has also promised to donate $250 million over a ten-year span to combat systematic racism.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.