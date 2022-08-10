Skip to main content

Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the means for a move.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently battling between keeping Devin Bush in the starting lineup or handing Robert Spillane the job this season. So far, the two have split reps with the first team at training camp, but a third name might have entered the equation. 

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade from the team following stall-outs in his contract negotiations. The Steelers have been no stranger to big contracts on the defensive side of the ball, but should they add another? 

And what would the trade be? The Bears would be asking a lot for Smith, but can the Steelers supplement a package worthy of consideration? They have the means. 

