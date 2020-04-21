SI: Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Preview

PITTSBURGH -- Come Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert will be looking to add the 'best player available' to the Steelers roster.

As we inch closer to draft time, it's becoming clear what positions the Steelers are looking to add. From Colbert stating they'll consider every position - including quarterback - to Tomlin highlighting the need to improve the backfield, there's a sense of what direction their six picks will go.

Before Thursday night hits, here's a quick rundown of their draft outlook and players they could be targeting throughout the NFL Draft.

Draft Needs:

Draft Picks:

Second-Round, Pick 49

Third-Round, Pick 102

Fourth-Round, Pick 124

Fourth-Round, Pick 135

Sixth-Round, Pick 198

Seventh-Round, Pick 232

5 Second-Round Options:

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

5 Mid-Round Options:

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

Derrek Tuszka, EDGE/OLB, North Dakota State

A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

5 Late-Round Options:

Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina

Juwan Jennings, WR, Oregon

David Moa, DT, Boise State

Mock Drafts:

Third-Round, Pick 102: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

The difference from Akers to Moss is not as significant as the drop-off from Gallimore to defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence from LSU. This is where the horizontal board comes into play. The Steelers can still find one of their hand-selected running backs while picking up their starting nose tackle. Moss fits the Steelers' cultural identity. At 5-9, 223, he runs with violent intentions, displays good patience and vision between the tackles, and can double-up as a dual-threat coming out of the flat. Simply put, he’s exactly what the Steelers need in finding that complementary running back to Conner. They get their man in the third-round.

Fourth-Round, Pick 135: Derrek Tuszka, EDGE/OLB, North Dakota State

With their second fourth-round selection, the Steelers opt to add depth to another crucial position: Outside linebacker. North Dakota State's Derrek Tuszka excelled in getting to the quarterback during his time in school, and could offer a role in which many fans wanted for Chase Winovich in last year's draft.

Third-Round, Pick 102: Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State