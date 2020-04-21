AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

SI: Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Preview

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Come Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert will be looking to add the 'best player available' to the Steelers roster. 

As we inch closer to draft time, it's becoming clear what positions the Steelers are looking to add. From Colbert stating they'll consider every position - including quarterback - to Tomlin highlighting the need to improve the backfield, there's a sense of what direction their six picks will go. 

Before Thursday night hits, here's a quick rundown of their draft outlook and players they could be targeting throughout the NFL Draft.

Draft Needs: 

Draft Picks: 

  • Second-Round, Pick 49
  • Third-Round, Pick 102
  • Fourth-Round, Pick 124
  • Fourth-Round, Pick 135
  • Sixth-Round, Pick 198
  • Seventh-Round, Pick 232

5 Second-Round Options: 

  • Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
  • Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
  • Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
  • K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
  • Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

5 Mid-Round Options: 

  • Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
  • Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
  • Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin
  • Derrek Tuszka, EDGE/OLB, North Dakota State
  • A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

5 Late-Round Options: 

  • Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
  • Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
  • Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina
  • Juwan Jennings, WR, Oregon
  • David Moa, DT, Boise State

Mock Drafts:

Third-Round, Pick 102: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

The difference from Akers to Moss is not as significant as the drop-off from Gallimore to defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence from LSU. This is where the horizontal board comes into play. The Steelers can still find one of their hand-selected running backs while picking up their starting nose tackle.

Moss fits the Steelers' cultural identity. At 5-9, 223, he runs with violent intentions, displays good patience and vision between the tackles, and can double-up as a dual-threat coming out of the flat.

Simply put, he’s exactly what the Steelers need in finding that complementary running back to Conner. They get their man in the third-round.

Fourth-Round, Pick 135: Derrek Tuszka, EDGE/OLB, North Dakota State

With their second fourth-round selection, the Steelers opt to add depth to another crucial position: Outside linebacker. North Dakota State's Derrek Tuszka excelled in getting to the quarterback during his time in school, and could offer a role in which many fans wanted for Chase Winovich in last year's draft.

Third-Round, Pick 102: Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State

General manager Kevin Colbert pulls the trigger with the 102nd pick and drafts defensive tackle Davon Hamilton from Ohio State. Then, he returns in the fourth-round and selects Michigan guard Ben Bredeson.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Draft Evaluation: There's Limited Numbers With Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't ruled out the possibility of adding a linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft. And if they choose to, they need to do so early.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: The Final Product

With the 2020 NFL Draft just days away, Donnie Druin and Noah Strackbein take their final picks at who the Pittsburgh Steelers will draft.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Changed Scouting Approach With Incomplete Prospect Reports

The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted no time at all adjusting to a new life preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft. And despite working from home, they remain confident in their plans for this weekend.

Noah Strackbein

Sakamoto: Steelers Seven-Round Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers focus on defense, finding their missing tackle, in Ryan Sakamoto's seven-round mock draft.

BEASTwriter

10 Minute Takes: An Early, Mid and Late Rounder For the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into a wide-open 2020 NFL Draft. So, here are three names you can expect to see in black and gold next season, that you might not have heard of.

Noah Strackbein

2020 NFL Draft Simulation: Steelers Find Jake Fromm, Leki Fotu With Day 3 Picks

Enter the Pittsburgh Steelers' draft war room as we work through a seven-round 2020 NFL Draft simulation.

Noah Strackbein

by

Que331

Steelers Draft Evaluation: The One Missing Piece is Defensive Tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to replace Javon Hagrave but there's more than one spot they can do so in the 2020 NFL Draft. The question is, will they?

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Evaluation: Where to Add Offensive Line Depth?

When it comes to offensive line depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers would benefit from a rookie. But they need to be careful where they find one.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Evaluation: Eric Ebron Removed the Need For Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers solved their tight end concerns in free agency, leaving the 2020 NFL Draft a place to look for other positions of need.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Evaluation: Why Are We Rushing a Wide Receiver?

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use another wide receiver on the roster, but adding a rookie too early is going to hurt the outcome of their 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

by

handlebarchuck