SI: Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Preview
Noah Strackbein
PITTSBURGH -- Come Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert will be looking to add the 'best player available' to the Steelers roster.
As we inch closer to draft time, it's becoming clear what positions the Steelers are looking to add. From Colbert stating they'll consider every position - including quarterback - to Tomlin highlighting the need to improve the backfield, there's a sense of what direction their six picks will go.
Before Thursday night hits, here's a quick rundown of their draft outlook and players they could be targeting throughout the NFL Draft.
Draft Needs:
Draft Picks:
- Second-Round, Pick 49
- Third-Round, Pick 102
- Fourth-Round, Pick 124
- Fourth-Round, Pick 135
- Sixth-Round, Pick 198
- Seventh-Round, Pick 232
5 Second-Round Options:
- Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
- Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
- K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
5 Mid-Round Options:
- Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
- Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
- Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin
- Derrek Tuszka, EDGE/OLB, North Dakota State
- A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
5 Late-Round Options:
- Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
- Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State
- Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina
- Juwan Jennings, WR, Oregon
- David Moa, DT, Boise State
Mock Drafts:
Third-Round, Pick 102: Zack Moss, RB, Utah
The difference from Akers to Moss is not as significant as the drop-off from Gallimore to defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence from LSU. This is where the horizontal board comes into play. The Steelers can still find one of their hand-selected running backs while picking up their starting nose tackle.
Moss fits the Steelers' cultural identity. At 5-9, 223, he runs with violent intentions, displays good patience and vision between the tackles, and can double-up as a dual-threat coming out of the flat.
Simply put, he’s exactly what the Steelers need in finding that complementary running back to Conner. They get their man in the third-round.
Fourth-Round, Pick 135: Derrek Tuszka, EDGE/OLB, North Dakota State
With their second fourth-round selection, the Steelers opt to add depth to another crucial position: Outside linebacker. North Dakota State's Derrek Tuszka excelled in getting to the quarterback during his time in school, and could offer a role in which many fans wanted for Chase Winovich in last year's draft.
Third-Round, Pick 102: Davon Hamilton, IDL, Ohio State
General manager Kevin Colbert pulls the trigger with the 102nd pick and drafts defensive tackle Davon Hamilton from Ohio State. Then, he returns in the fourth-round and selects Michigan guard Ben Bredeson.