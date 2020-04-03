AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Aren't Benefiting From Amari Cooper's $100 Million Deal

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are not a team who enjoyed watching Amari Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys agree on a $100 million contract. As a team with a No. 1 wide receiver looking for a new contract next offseason, Pittsburgh will now be negotiating with a new standard that is out of their price range. 

JuJu Smith-Schuster was hit by the injury bug in 2019 that certainly will hurt his negotiations for his first 'big' contract in the NFL. Still, the 2020 year can make up for a lot of that with a strong performance with a returning Ben Roethlisberger. 

Hypothetically speaking, if he was to have another Pro Bowl season, the 23-year-old would be looking at a mega contract. Whether that's with the Steelers or on the open market will be up to him, but his best money option will leave him out of Pittsburgh after the season. 

Cooper is a better wide receiver as of right now. Even in a struggling Dallas offense, Cooper caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. Smith-Schuster has had a season better than Cooper's 2019 tally, but only one through three years. 

Smith-Schuster hits the open market with names like T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, leaving the Steelers with a lot of money to hand out in 2021. 

Therefore, if the receiver is looking to break the new bar set by Cooper, he won't be looking to do so in Pittsburgh. And if the Steelers want to retain their top receiver for the future, they'll need to decide on which players they'll move on from to make enough cap room for him. 

Smith-Schuster's agent has to be thrilled about the deal the Cowboys and Cooper got done. It wasn't undeserved, and won't be undeserved if Smith-Schuster receives something close to it. 

The Steelers just can't afford to keep everyone when their team is full of potential stars. Which could mean Smith-Schuster finds his paycheck elsewhere. 

Should the Steelers consider signing Smith-Schuster to a mega deal next offseason? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers' Two Tight End Set Provides Security for Returning Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Eric Ebron to boost the offense for a returning Ben Roethlisberger who won't mind extra talent.

Noah Strackbein

by

Happyman

Minkah Fitzpatrick Has a Belief on Why Tom Brady Left the Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has his thoughts on why Tom Brady and the New England Patriots decided to move on this offseason.

Noah Strackbein

Eric Ebron Couldn't Pass Up Steelers or Ben Roethlisberger

Eric Ebron didn't need much to chose the Pittsburgh Steelers; just a strong quarterback and a tradition of success.

Noah Strackbein

by

The Karras Gamble

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Choose QB, Edge Depth With First Two Picks

In the latest Sports Illustrated 2020 NFL Mock Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers focus on adding depth with their first two picks.

Noah Strackbein

by

TedO

Golf, Family and 5am Workouts: Eric Ebron Staying Active During Social Distancing

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is doing just fine during this social distancing time in the United States.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Cameron Heyward Inks Players Tribune Letter: Protect Your Grandparents. "Make This Your Mission."

Cameron Heyward is trying to protect his city as the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end sends a letter to protect others.

Noah Strackbein

AFC North Odds: Steelers Favored Second... And Third

The moves of the AFC North have lowered the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds to win the division.

Noah Strackbein

by

Big Johnson

GM Kevin Colbert Left One Concern in Steelers' Draft Plans

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft, one concern remains constant in their needs.

Noah Strackbein

by

steelgator13

2020 NFL Draft: Jonathan Taylor Predicted to Slide to the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers use their first two draft picks to add to their offense according to the experts.

Noah Strackbein

by

steelgator13

Steelers Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

The Steelers are favorites to draft a receiver early in the 2020 NFL Draft. Who are some possibilities at pick no. 49 and beyond?

Donnie Druin