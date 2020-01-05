Steelers Could Benefit From Titans Continued Run

There's no guarantee the Steelers look for a quarterback this offseason. Without any clarity for Ben Roethlisberger's future, or his availability for the 2020 season, Pittsburgh has decisions to make this offseason.

As the Tennessee Titans defeated the New England Patriots in the wildcard round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday night, one of their offseason possibilities became stronger.

It's no secret the Titans are going to keep Ryan Tannehill over Marcus Mariota. The veteran quarterback has revived his career and took down the juggernaut of the NFL in a game that secured his place in Tennessee for years to come.

For Mariota, the next four months are as unknown to him as they are the Steelers. While his season remains alive - even if it's on the bench - he's not thinking any further than the divisional round next weekend.

When it's all said and done, though, he's likely hitting the open market for the first time in his career. The 2nd overall pick in the 2015 draft never had a turnover issue or couldn't carry a team. Despite finding trouble winning on a consistent basis, he's done everything you'd expect from a young and developing NFL quarterback.

On the opposite end of his free agency run, the Steelers will be watching. They have priorities ahead of a quarterback. Somehow, they're looking to find a way to bring back a combination of Bud Dupree, Mike Hilton, Javon Hargrave, Matt Feiler and a list of others. After they're finished there, their attention could and should turn towards the offensive open market and Mariota.

The determining factor for all of Pittsburgh's decisions over the next few months will be money. A 26-year-old quarterback with plenty of potential and enough athletic ability to run a competent west coast offense, his value isn't going to be low.

The man drafted before him, Jameis Winston, is reportedly looking for $30 million a year in his next contract. The NFL's passing leader in 2019, Winston's value is certainly higher than Mariota, but the question is by how much?

Mariota is an option is the market stays low. There's big names coming out of the 2020 NFL Draft and free agents that can be bought for much less than Mariota. That might not help the quarterback but it will the Steelers.

No one is going to overpay for a quarterback they can find at a better price - or a draft pick. Mariota won't be high on many team's list this offseason and if it drags down his price, he could become an interesting name for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's early, yes, but it's something to watch. If the ladder goes the way we can expect, Marcus Mariota and the Steelers could be an under-looked match.