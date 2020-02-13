Video: Steelers Leave Concerns at Running Back

PITTSBURGH -- Kevin Colbert addressed the running back situation during his yearly press conference in a way that leaves worry. His thoughts on James Conner were that he's a starting NFL running back, but the amount of "acute" injuries he deals with leaves room for concern.

"We don't want to say that we don't have a starting running back because we feel that we do," Colbert told the media. "With James, we are worried about 2020. Our point to James was - that he was injured. These were acute injuries. It wasn't like if he had one injury that kept showing up"

In 2019, the Steelers saw first-hand what an injured offense looks like and their goal is to not have that happen moving forward. With the hopeful return of Ben Roethlisberger and more depth in skill positions around him, Pittsburgh hopes to fix their offensive issues this summer.

But the thought that Conner will be the only feature back in a group of he, Benny Snell Jr. and Jaylen Samuels doesn't leave the best taste in your mouth. All three are strong runners in their own way, but without Conner the group seems to lack a true three-down back.

So how does it get fixed?

The Steelers could look to grab a running back with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Names like Zach Moss or J.K. Dobbins may be on the board when the 49th pick hits the clock.

They could also look to free agency. Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Carlos Hyde and others will be available when the new season starts on March 18. If the Steelers are considering a veteran option, finding one in the open market to accompany Conner is their best option.

How do you see the Steelers backfield in 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

