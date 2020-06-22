Steelers Father's Day: Tomlin's Message, Claypool's Gift

PITTSBURGH -- Players, coaches and executives spent Sunday celebrating the fathers of the Steelers.

Claypool's Gift:

Steelers rookie Chase Claypool caught fans' attention by surprising his father with a new truck. In a video he posted on social media, Claypool's father left you with a smile from ear to ear as he hit the ground in excitement.

Tomlin's Video:

Mike Tomlin joined the NFL in releasing a video, sending a strong message on fatherhood to the league.

Spoken as only Tomlin could, the Steelers coach details what it means to help his children grow and how his hobbies have become being a dad to his three kids.

Steelers Posts:

The rest of the team took time throughout the day to post pictures and social media posts about their fathers.

