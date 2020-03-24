AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers First Pick in 2020 NFL Draft Remains Difficult to Forecast

Donnie Druin

With modern technology, football fans across the globe have the capability to play general manager for their respective team with mock drafts. Here at AllSteelers, we've done that plenty in an attempt to try and gauge how the Steelers' draft will pan out. It's a great way to put in perspective your team's selection process, and fairly fun to see how the simulated draft pans out.

Or at least, it was fun for me. 

With free agency frenzy just about over for Pittsburgh and most mock draft sites having the updated 2020 compensatory picks, I figured it would be a good time to reevaluate the possibilities that may play out for Kevin Colbert and friends come late April. 

Seven mock drafts later, I wasn't satisfied with any of them. Maybe that's the perfectionist in me, or perhaps I got a very small sliver of what actual decision-makers go through when they're on the clock. Every pick taunted me with thoughts like "Do they really need to address this here?" 

For all intensive purposes, It's a great problem to have. Prior to the start of free agency, doing mock drafts for the Steelers became a fairly easy puzzle to navigate due to a handful of team needs. Oh Cole Kmet is available? Click. Ramon Foster may be cut? *inserts offensive guard* 

The reality is, the team had a very successful free agency period that saw a lot of needs addressed to satisfactory levels. Sure, Pittsburgh still doesn't have the most well-rounded roster in the league. However, there remains no glaring holes for the Steelers to sweat over when the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around. 

Well, define "glaring". 

While the Steelers addressed a majority of needs heading into the draft, how many transactions were simply band-aids to cover themselves in the event they weren't able to secure the player they needed in the draft? (Mark Barron in 2019, Morgan Burnett in 2018 are good examples). 

It's hard to imagine Pittsburgh addressing the tight end position early after signing Eric Ebron due to his and Vance McDonald's prominence on the roster, yet both are under contract for a maximum of two years. 

The Steelers also have three potential plugs to replace Javon Hargrave at nose tackle in Tyson Alualu, Chris Wormley and Isaiah Buggs, with none of the above having extensive experience in such a role. Pittsburgh's newest offensive guard in Stefen Wisniewski is 30 years old, it's not unthinkable to see the the Steelers invest further into the offensive line

Arguments can (and likely) will be heard for drafting at any position at pick number 49.  

Say a quarterback such as Jalen Hurts falls, would the team pull the trigger despite comments all offseason suggesting the current quarterback depth chart is formidable? .  

Also, who would say no to adding top talent at either running back or wide receiver?

Case in point, there's a wide variety of possible roads for the Steelers to travel when they arrive at the podium. It also doesn't help the draft process has been altered slightly due to COVID-19 concerns that have effected the entire globe. The cancellations of pro days and player interviews have limited the amount of information we've been able to receive on who the Steelers may like/dislike in the process. 

It appears the strategy going into the draft will be taking the best player available regardless of position, rather than drafting based off needs. Thus, the pool of potential selections grows exponentially rather than having the ability to narrow down favorites at various positions. Perhaps the expression "taking a shot in the dark" may not be that far off after all.

Draft forecast for the coming weeks: Cloudy, with a twenty percent chance of your favorite player landing in Pittsburgh thanks to an active free agency period.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.J. Watt Becomes Latest Steelers Player to Donate in Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Numerous Steelers continue generous donations for assistance with Coronavirus relief efforts

Donnie Druin

Steelers Super Bowl Winning Defensive Coordinator Passes Away

Former Steelers defensive coordinator and Pittsburgh native Woody Widenhofer passed away on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Donate $100,000 to Emergency Needs Fund

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a generous contribution toward an emergency needs fund in hindsight to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Helps Keeps Local Business Alive During Shutdown

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is playing his part in helping support local businesses during tough times.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Leads Early Odds For Comeback Player of the Year

Ben Roethlisberger is throwing without pain for the first time in year and is an early favorite to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.

Noah Strackbein

2020 Mock Draft: Steelers Go QB, TE With First Two Picks

Even after the signing of Eric Ebron, the Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to eye up a tight end early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Week 1 Free Agency Breakdown, Salary Cap Outlook

Week 1 of free agency is over and the Pittsburgh Steelers made plenty of noise early.

Noah Strackbein

Former Steeler Artie Burns Signs One-Year Deal With Bears

Former Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick Artie Burns found a new home in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

XFL Players the Steelers Can Target in Free Agency

Some XFL stars will be headed to NFL training camps this summer, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get involved in the signings.

Noah Strackbein

For Steelers, It's Time We Stop Doubting the Return of Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger is on his way back and feeling better than ever. It's time we start believing him.

Noah Strackbein