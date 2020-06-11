Breer: Steelers One of Five Defenses to Watch

MMQB's Albert Breer was asked about the NFL's best defenses in 2020 in this week's mailbag, and the Steelers found themselves in the mix.

The question's wording is important - "Who are the top five defenses to watch this year?" Watch being the keyword.

This doesn't mean Breer is listing his top defenses in the NFL for 2020, but rather those that can make a huge impact this upcoming season. If Pittsburgh didn't already stand out for putting their injury-ridden offense on their back in 2019, they'll be recognized for their hopeful return to the postseason this winter.

"Pittsburgh finally started to make its way back on defense last year, and a crew of ascending young guys led by T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Devin Bush gives this group potential to make another jump in 2020," Breer wrote. "Remember, the Steelers went 8-8 with Landry Jones and Duck Hodges at quarterback, so the idea of reintegrating Big Ben Roethlisberger with a better defense to work with is interesting."

The Steelers were listed with the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Chicago Bears.

Pittsburgh's defense finished sixth in the NFL in 2019 in points allowed. They also allowed the second-fewest rushing touchdowns (7) and second-most interceptions (20).

While holding their playoff chances together until Week 17, the Steelers finished with an 8-8 record with two backup quarterbacks and a mix of backup running backs and wide receivers working together through most of the season.

Cornerback Steven Nelson told Steelers media last week that he believes the team ranks in the top tier of defenses across the league. Heading into his second year in Pittsburgh, he feels they have the group to take them back to the playoffs.

"We have to be in that top category, wherever that may be," Nelson said. "We're stacked from top to bottom. Even non-starters are very talented. We have great coaching. So we definitely have a group to take us all the way, so I think that speaks volumes. If we can duplicate what we did last year, especially with Ben coming back, I think we all know that will change a lot. So we just have to see what happens."

