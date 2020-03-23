Steelers Week 1 Free Agency Breakdown, Salary Cap Outlook

Week 1 of the NFL's 2020 free agency period is over, and honestly, it's hard to find many losers out of 32 teams. Outside of a trade and loss of a Hall of Famer quarterback or two, most of the league has found success through the first six days of contract negotiations.

Pittsburgh included.

The Steelers entered the NFL's legal tampering period nearly $18 million over the salary cap. Franchise tagging Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh needed to clear money and clear it fast before even touching the open market.

And moving quickly is what they did. The Steelers released Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo and Johnny Holton and reconstructed five contracts before anyone could tell what was happening.

They continued by signing fullback Derek Watt and adding Maurkice Pouncey to the reconstructed contracts. Followed that by adding offensive line depth with Stefen Wisniewski.

At this point, Pittsburgh was sitting pretty with $10.2 million available - and they signed Zach Banner, Kam Canaday, and tendered Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton.

Then, they made their splash, signing tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year, $12 million deal. Oh, and they did it while trading a 2021fifth-round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2021 seventh-round pick and defensive lineman Chris Wormley.

Signings:

Kam Canaday, LS: Two-year, $2.4 million

Zach Banner, OT: One-year, $1.75 million

Derek Watt, FB: Three-year, $9.75 million

Stefen Wisniewski, OG: Two-year, $2.85 million

Eric Ebron, TE: Two-year, $12 million

Jordan Dangerfield, S: One-year (details not released)

Bud Dupree (franchise tag), LB: One-year, $15.8 million

Tenders (both tenders are second-round tenders worth $3.259 million)

Matt Feiler, OT

Mike Hilton, CB

Cap Space: Estimated $1.067 million

Ebron's contract is on average $6 million. Dangerfield will receive less than the $2.133 million tender the Steelers rejected; we'll say it's somewhere around $1 million. For a 29-year-old special teamer, anywhere from one to one and a half million is a good one-year deal.

They also took over the $2.133 million cap hit from Wormley's trade. After all physicals are complete, guessing they all go well, Pittsburgh has an estimated $1.067 million left in cap space.

Grades:

Ebron adds the tight end depth the Steelers were in desperate need of. Vance McDonald's fall off in 2019 leaves worry for the quality and reliability he'll bring to the season.

Ben Roethlisberger has always loved his tight ends and McDonald's career-high season in 2018 proves it. Ebron gives the quarterback another big option with pass catching ability.

For a splash signing, especially with the trade to Wormley, the Steelers address a position of need and left fewer gaps for the remainder of the offseason. Using money on Ebron is a power move with plenty of upside.

What's Next:

Most needs have been addressed early by the Steelers. This team has done way more than many expected and now sit pretty waiting to see what's next. After adding a guard, defensive lineman and tight end, the biggest need left is depth.

The XFL pool is now open for teams, leaving a few more options for the upcoming week. Outside of the newly added players, the Steelers aren't in major need of more additions.

Finding an inside linebacker and possibly an edge rusher have moved their way up the list. A running back could be a draft pick move, and wide receiver isn't a guaranteed move this offseason - depending on the team's confidence in Ryan Switzer. They can easily leave Johnny Holton's spot open until the summer starts, or finding one late in the draft.

The Steelers are also able to clear up another $9 million with reconstructions to David DeCastro and Stephon Tuitt's contracts.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.