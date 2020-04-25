Steelers NFL Draft Grade: Steelers Take Chase Claypool at 49

After waiting until day two of the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now able to welcome the newest member of the organization, as the Steelers selected Notre Dame's Chase Claypool at pick no. 49.

Claypool's draft stock saw a nice rise following the season, as teams coveted his big frame (6-4, 229 lbs) and his overall physicality at the position. Here's what The Draft Network had to say on Claypool:

"Chase Claypool projects as a big slot or traditional X-receiver at the NFL level. Claypool has ample catch radius and effective physicality — he's able to claim space with aggressiveness and hand fighting in order to create separation. I'm not sold on his vertical push to create soft coverage on underneath routes but this is a big body who is fearless over the middle of the field and will bring ample toughness as a blocker in the slot or on the boundary. A potential starter but limited upside."

Instant Analysis

The Steelers were heavily favored to land either a running back or wide receiver in the early rounds of the draft. With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's liking for big-bodied receivers, it makes sense as to why the Steelers added Claypool. The team now shows they're all-in on Roethlisberger's last two seasons. Claypool provides the Steelers with another red-zone target, and while he's not fully finished developing, Claypool's upside was coveted by many teams during the draft process. It's also important to note the depth this adds as JuJu Smith-Schuster heads into his contract year.

The Steelers passed up on ball-carriers and other versatile receivers for Claypool's services. Perhaps Claypool was drafted a tad ahead of where many thought he was going to go. He doesn't run excellent routes but can be described as a nasty bully going up and coming down with the ball, with excellent run-blocking skills as well. There might not be a ton of immediate impact here, but Claypool has the opportunity to help win now, and could develop into a solid piece of the receiving corps moving forward.

Grade: B-