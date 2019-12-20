Meet The Opponent: Steelers Look to Take Flight in Battle With New York Jets

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) at New York Jets (5-9)

When: Sunday, December 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Network: CBS

Broadcast Team: Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts

Spread: Steelers (-3)

Another week, another headline surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers in their quest to make the postseason. Whether it's discussing how Devlin Hodges will bounce back after a four-interception performance or the highly-anticipated meeting with Le'Veon Bell, there are certainly no shortage of stories surrounding this match-up.

"We have a lot of respect for Le'Veon, we know the competitor he is" said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin when asked about facing Bell. "We know he's going to answer the bell and be hell-bell in this game but it's our job to minimize that, particularly to when it pertains to us securing victory."

Although the Steelers feel as if they still have a good feel for Le'Veon, none may know the 2019 version of himself more than those around the Jets organization. I had the pleasure of speaking with Senior Consultant/New York Jets team reporter Randy Lange on this week's match-up.

For more Jets insight, follow Randy on Twitter @rlangejets.

Donnie Druin: I feel like this is the low-hanging fruit, but people in Pittsburgh would be upset if I didn't bring it up. From your point of view, how has the Le'Veon Bell experience been in New York?

Randy Lange: No question Jets fans would like more production from Le'Veon. He's been held to 3.3 yards/carry, his high rushing game as a Jet is 87 yards on TNF vs. Baltimore, his long run is 19 yards, he's had just 3 100-scrimmage-yards games, and his 1,080 scrimmage yards and 4 TDs through 14 games are off his yearly averages with the Steelers of 1,600 YFS and 8.4 TDs/season.

But Bell has not been running behind Pittsburgh's mature line. Of the 5 starting O-linemen in the Jets' opener, only 1 remains in the lineup, LT Kelvin Beachum, and he's been playing on two bad ankles. Bell's also lost the offense's first two TEs to injuries in Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin.

As far as the intangibles, Bell looks at times like the patient, dangerous runner and reliable receiver he proved himself to be in Pittsburgh. While his first contact has too often been behind or at the line, he's always falling forward to maximize each run.Then there's Bell's attitude — it's been exemplary. He speaks positively each week about his own game, his new teammates and the Jets' chances of turning things in the right direction.

He has made one or two "constructive" callouts for more offensive touches, and then there was the Miami game, which he had been declared out of the day before due to a bad case of the flu but was on Instagram at a bowling alley that evening. As the Jets writers clucked, "The optics on that weren't good." But HC Adam Gase hasn't allowed those interludes to dampen the relationship. The Jets' Le'Veon experience, while not a smash hit, has been a positive.

Donnie: Sam Darnold has shown some real promise despite some growing pains you come to expect out of young quarterbacks. What's Darnold's progression looked like in 2019, and do you have any legitimate concerns about his future as a quarterback in the NFL?

Randy: Darnold is a keeper. How good he can be will be dictated by how well he controls his urges to put the ball in dangerous places. Since his last season at Southern Cal in 2017, he's played 38 games as a Trojan and a Jet and has thrown 40 interceptions. He'll go several games with no turnovers, only to suffer an off game that he'll have to distance himself from (4 INTs and no offensive points on MNF vs. NE, 3 INTs the next week in a loss at JAX, a bad INT from the BAL-25 late in the first half and then a stripsack that led to a Ravens TD on TNF).

All that said, we need to go back to the Le'Veon Bell answer above and the group protecting him. He's done a remarkable job, not knowing his OL lineup from week to week due to injuries, and he's led the way to sometimes surprising victories vs. the Cowboys, Giants, Redskins, Raiders and Dolphins. He's not Lamar Jackson but he maneuvers well in the pocket and upfield, usually throws well on the run, and has shown his coolness in comeback wins @ BUF last year and vs. the Giants and Dolphins this year. He doesn't get rattled on the field and off (good for playing in the NY market) and he hates making mistakes. All good omens.

Donnie: Play a game with me, if you will. I'll say the person, you tell me whether or not you see them returning to New York in 2020: Adam Gase, Jamal Adams and Le'Veon Bell.

Randy: Gase will be back, according to owner Christopher Johnson. That of course could change in today's NFL but it seems he'll return for his second year at the Jets helm in 2020.

Jamal Adams is wanted here, he's one of the NFL's top play-making safeties and a two-time Pro Bowl starter, and it doesn't seem likely he's headed anywhere. But contract talks in the next year could enter into the equation.

Bell could be a mover, not based on anything being reported but just on the possibility that the Douglas/Gase team may have different ideas about how they want to build their offense around Darnold, and especially since Douglas arrived about three months after Bell was signed by the Jets as an unrestricted FA.

But as of right now, the odds are good that all 3 will return in green and white for next season.

Donnie: Moving on to x's and o's, we saw Devlin Hodges throw four interceptions in a performance everybody in Pittsburgh would like to forget. If you're Gregg Williams, what's the gameplan to ensure Hodges' woes continue at MetLife Stadium?

Randy: Williams' defense has been amazingly effective, considering how the unit has shed injured LBs and DBs for games at a time if not for the season. The Jets don't have a lot of sacks (30) but they came up with 16 sacks in a 3-game midseason span. They don't have a lot of picks (8) or takeaways (16) but have 4 defensive returns for TDs.

Their run defense, despite being gashed by Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram, remains 2nd in the NFL in rush yards allowed/game and first in yards allowed/carry. And they allow 6.6 yards/pass play, 12th in the league.

Williams has mixed his approaches, blitzing a lot against Giants rookie Daniel Jones but not as much against Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins. Lately he's cut back on his pressures. But with S Jamal Adams possibly returning to action after missing 2 games with an ankle sprain — and wanting the 2 sacks that would get him to 8.5 for the season to break the NFL's season record for most sacks by a DB — I could see a hybrid Jets approach of a good amount of coverage with Adams blitzes mixed in to try to upset Devlin Hodges' game management.

Donnie: The Jets have one of the worst offenses in the league in terms of yards and points per game. Whether it be T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick or a few other players, the Steelers certainly have a defense that should present challenges for Darnold and company. If you could, circle the Jets' most efficient way to move the ball.

Randy: The Jets would love to get Bell and the run game on track. They also have serviceable role backs in Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell (if his ankle is OK). All three can run and catch. But none has had a breakout game out of the backfield.

Get the ground game going and Darnold should have success with his wideouts. Robby Anderson has heated up (22 catches, 370 yards, 2 TDs in his last 4 games) as he pushes toward a new contract, while Jamison Crowder actually leads the Jets in receptions (66), receiving TDs (5) and receiving first downs (33). And old pro Demaryius Thomas, who sat out the Ravens game with injury, has supplied some big plays.

Donnie: Most people know the likes of Darnold, Adams, Bell, etc. Can you give me a couple of names you think Steelers fans should look out for this Sunday?

Randy: On defense, rookie first-rounder Quinnen Williams (if healthy) and undrafted rookie FA Kyle Phillips have been stout in the Jets' top-ranked run defense. Phillips, a main player in the DL rotation, leads the defense in tackles for loss. At ILB, James Burgess and Neville Hewitt weren't the projected starters in camp (C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson were but both got, you guessed it, season-ending injuries) but both have provided tackles, many at or behind the line of scrimmage. At OLB, Jordan Jenkins leads the Jets with 7.0 sacks and another half-sack or more will give him a personal season best.

On special teams/offense, Braxton Berrios and Vyncint Smith have provided some eye-opening plays. Berrios actually leads the NFL in punt-return average (11.1) and has the Jets' second-longest reception this year (69-yard catch-and-run vs. OAK). Smith has 4 receptions of 20-plus yards on 11 catches, a healthy percentage, and his 31.4-yard kickoff return average would lead the league, except that he has only 9 returns, not enough to qualify.

Donnie: Final score prediction?

Randy: This is a hometown call, but the Jets have fared better against the Steelers in recent years than they did in dropping the first nine games of the rivalry. Their home wins in 2007 and '14, when they entered those games with 1-8 records and the Steelers were above .500, were completely counterintuitive. And then there was the Curtis Martin snow game in 2003 for a 6-0 win over Pittsburgh.

So I'll say the Jets on Sunday prevail over the Steelers and their Terrible Towel-twirling fans, 24-20, in honor of their first win ever in this rivalry by that score in the old Meadowlands Stadium in 1988.