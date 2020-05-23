Minkah Fitzpatrick Isn't Happy With Top 100 Snub

In a list that seemed to land plenty of players right where they should be, CBS Sports Pete Prisco's Top 100 NFL Players of 2020 missed one name that sent Steelers fans into a frenzy.

Of the four Pittsburgh players to make the rankings, Minkah Fitzpatrick was not one of them. The All-Pro safety finished just outside of Prisco's list, joining Ben Roethlisberger and David DeCastro as players who "just missed" the top 100.

Prisco then defended his ranks, saying "there were better safeties last year." Prisco continues to name San Fransisco 49ers' Jimmy Ward as the safety "better" than Fitzpatrick, and then points to the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins games as reason to pass on the Steelers safety.

"I dare anybody out there, go back and watch Minkah Fitzpatrick against the Los Angeles Chargers and you tell me he's an elite safety the way he played in that game," he said.

Fitzpatrick wasn't thrilled about the snub or the reasoning, tweeting that he's going to use it as "fuel" for the upcoming season.

Fitzpatrick finished with five interceptions, two touchdowns and nine pass deflections in 14 games with the Steelers. He was traded to Pittsburgh for a first-round pick following Week 2.

Team president Art Rooney II said prior to the 2020 NFL Draft that he's fine with Fitzpatrick being the Steelers' first-round pick.

"I think when our pick comes up, I'm going to tune into Minkah Fitzpatrick highlights and remind myself we already got our first-round pick this year.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.