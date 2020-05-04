AllSteelers
Steelers Find Ben's Successor in MMQB 2021 Way-To-Early Mock Draft

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers didn't use their six picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to add a quarterback. Instead, they put faith in Mason Rudolph as Ben Roethlisberger's backup for the upcoming year. 

While it means the quarterback room is set for the 2020 year, it doesn't say much for the future. Roethlisberger's contract ends following the 2021 season, leaving the next quarterback of the Steelers wide open. 

MMQB says the Steelers solve the problem in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

In their 2021 Way-to-Early Mock Draft, MMQB has Pittsburgh selecting 20th overall, selecting Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman. 

Ben Roethlisberger played in only two games last season and the Steelers struggled as backups Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges combined to throw 18 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Big Ben will be 39 years old entering the 2021 season, so Kevin Colbert could more aggressively pursue his successor in next year’s draft. A graduate transfer from Wake Forest, Newman has the big arm and mobility to put himself into the first-round mix this time next year.

Rudolph went 5-3 in eight starts last season, throwing for 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was benched for Devlin Hodges for five games before returning and suffering a collar bone injury. 

Newman is entering his fourth year at Wake Forest, starting his first season in 2019. In his first 12 game year, he threw for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. 

