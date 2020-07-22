10 Steelers Most Likely to Be Cut for 80-Man Roster

The Steelers now have ten roster spots they need to remove as the NFLPA told it's players teams will only carry 80-man rosters into training camp.

Pittsburgh is still signing their six draft picks and ten undrafted rookies, but will likely tell some of their newest members; contracts won't be happening. As the team begins trimming its roster to meet COVID-19 precautions, here are ten players who are most likely to be cut before camp.

J.T. Barrett, QB

It was strange for the Steelers to take five quarterbacks into training camp, and now they might be forced to remove one. Barrett was a stretch to make the practice squad behind Devlin Hodges and Paxton Lynch, so he only makes sense to cut.

Ralph Webb, RB

What Webb has going for him is his Pitt background. Being local is always better for any business, including the NFL.

It's not going to be enough, though. Webb is at the bottom of a long list of running backs. He isn't a candidate for the active roster, and likely not the practice squad either.

James Lockhart, OLB

The Steelers' outside linebacker depth is deep. Alex Highsmith and Ola Adeniyi are already ahead of Lockhart, and Tuzar Skipper didn't sign a two-year deal to get cut before camp.

It's not likely the undrafted rookie climbs his way to the practice squad, and it won't be challenging to make up for him not being at camp.

Arrion Springs and Trajan Bandy, CB

Ten cornerbacks, two practice squad spots, six players who are already comfortable with the team - there's no need for at least two to begin camp. Bandy gets the short end of the deal because he's an undrafted free agent. Springs' lack of success in the NFL leaves him unappealing to take a chance.

John Battle, S

Battle has some potential as a special teamer and could compete in a practice squad role because of it. The backup safety competition will be wide open behind Jordan Dangerfield, and Battle could be part of it.

He could also be the bottom of the list that includes three players in front of him. Tyree Kinnel told M Live in April that the Steelers spoke to him as a potential late-round pick in 2019, leaving him the favorite over Battle to attend camp.

Christian Montano, OG

Being an undrafted rookie in a group of nine linemen doesn't help your chance of not being cut. Montano wasn't coming into Pittsburgh with major expectations to make the roster in the first place, and he's looking like a prime candidate not to make it to camp.

Calvin Taylor, DL

Being a 6'8, 310-pound defensive lineman is appealing, but Taylor doesn't bring anything to Pittsburgh that screams, "keep me."

He plays more of an inside role than a player who can bounce across the line, and needs time to develop to NFL speed. At most, he's a project player, but the Steelers have Carlos Davis and some XFL candidates to pick from over Taylor.

Leo Lewis, ILB

Inside linebacker is a position of need for the Steelers, but it's a position that doesn't need several candidates. They already have Ulysees Gilbert and Robert Spillane. Lewis is an undrafted rookie who doesn't have the resume to keep him ahead of the curve.

Christian Kuntz, LS/LB

Look, I won't lie, Kuntz took everything in me to put on this list. Nine players were starring me in the face, and the only logical answer left was to cut the extra long snapper.

Why? Because Kameron Canaday just signed a 2-year, $2.425 million contract in March. Kuntz's most significant contribution would come as a linebacker, and the team already needed to make cuts in that position.

