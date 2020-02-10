Video: Steelers Moving Slow in Offseason

It's another year of fans sitting around wondering when the Steelers are going to make some noise as the offseason is underway. As usual, Pittsburgh has a list of questions but haven't produced any answers - yet.

What's basically a yearly tradition for the Steelers, they're waiting for the moment they need to make moves. Until then, they're evaluating and making a plan for the best way to keep this team in tact and add the missing pieces to the best of their ability.

Silence doesn't mean this team won't do anything. Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney II have both acknowledged that signing Bud Dupree to another contract - or franchise tagging him - is as high on the list of priorities as it can be. That could mean cap causalities, which is another reason for Pittsburgh to take their time with making moves this quickly.

With limited cap space, Pittsburgh doesn't have the option to go out and sign anyone at the moment. After keeping Dupree, there could be money left over for a free agent signing or two but keeping the players on roster, on the roster, is first.

Rooney has also said Kevin Colbert has already starting preparing for the NFL Draft, and despite only having one pick in the first three rounds, there's still a lot laying on the Steelers draft class.

Trust the process. It's a slow one, but something this front office has mastered over the years.

