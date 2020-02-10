AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Video: Steelers Moving Slow in Offseason

Noah Strackbein

It's another year of fans sitting around wondering when the Steelers are going to make some noise as the offseason is underway. As usual, Pittsburgh has a list of questions but haven't produced any answers - yet. 

What's basically a yearly tradition for the Steelers, they're waiting for the moment they need to make moves. Until then, they're evaluating and making a plan for the best way to keep this team in tact and add the missing pieces to the best of their ability. 

Silence doesn't mean this team won't do anything. Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney II have both acknowledged that signing Bud Dupree to another contract - or franchise tagging him - is as high on the list of priorities as it can be. That could mean cap causalities, which is another reason for Pittsburgh to take their time with making moves this quickly. 

 With limited cap space, Pittsburgh doesn't have the option to go out and sign anyone at the moment. After keeping Dupree, there could be money left over for a free agent signing or two but keeping the players on roster, on the roster, is first. 

Rooney has also said Kevin Colbert has already starting preparing for the NFL Draft, and despite only having one pick in the first three rounds, there's still a lot laying on the Steelers draft class. 

Trust the process. It's a slow one, but something this front office has mastered over the years. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Ink Safety to 3-Year Deal

The Baltimore Ravens defense is keeping a key piece to their dominant secondary.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Remain Quiet as NFL Combine Approaches

As the NFL Combine approaches, the Steelers continue to keep their cards close to their chest for their offseason plans.

Donnie Druin

Report: Steelers Hire Bryan McClendon as Wide Receiver Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled another coaching role.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: What Kevin Colbert Adds to the Next Year

Kevin Colbert was someone the Pittsburgh Steelers needed to continue building this team for the future.

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster "Sends It" in Cliff Diving Video

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made a video his head coach might not be too happy about.

Noah Strackbein

Takeaway: Steelers Earn B+ For 2019 Rookie Class

Not everyone feels offense is the biggest concern for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Brycen Hopkins Could be Answer for Steelers Future at Tight End

The tight end position is considered the weak link by many in the Steelers offensive positions. Brycen Hopkins could be the elixir for those problems.

Donnie Druin

Antonio Brown: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hines Ward Never "Gave Me the Respect I Needed"

In a tell-all interview with a local radio station, Antonio Brown admitted his former Steelers receiver didn't treat the All Pro as he expected them to.

Noah Strackbein

by

Barclaybass

Antonio Brown Says He's Working on Mental Health, Seeing a Therapist

Antonio Brown says he's working towards a comeback in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

by

Barclaybass

Antonio Brown Apologizes to Steelers Organization

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown apologizes - again.

Noah Strackbein