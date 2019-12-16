Steelers Must Continue to Weather the Storm

The 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers season has seen twists and turns only equivalent to that of a roller coaster. From Super Bowl hopefuls to potential bottom-dwellers and back to postseason contenders within a matter of weeks, the Steelers have been through it all.

So when the Buffalo Bills clinched the fourth of six playoff spots with a 17-10 victory over the Steelers on Sunday night, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't ready to back his team into a corner.

"We'll learn from this and move forward and get singularly focused on our next opportunity" said Tomlin during his post-game press conference. "This one's gone. We lived it... We respect what transpired tonight, we understand it. There's nothing we can do about it as we sit here but get focused on our next opportunity. We will do that, I promise you that".

For a team that's starting an undrafted rookie quarterback, moving on to the next week has been the only option for this football team.

That's something quarterback Devlin Hodges will have an opportunity to do, following his worst outing since assuming starting duties. Hodges, who finished his night with four interceptions and a passer rating of 43.9, is already focused on fixing his mistakes from Sunday night.

"I just gotta get focused on next week... Usually you can learn from these games more than you can a win... Just gotta shake it off and go." said Hodges following the game.

That's something the entire locker room will need to accomplish to keep Pittsburgh's playoff push on schedule. The good news for the Steelers? They still control their own destiny. Thanks to a Tennessee Titans defeat earlier that day, the Steelers remain the AFC's sixth and final seed. The better news? Their last two games feature a 5-9 New York Jets team, and a Baltimore Ravens team that appears to be in favor of resting their starters in week seventeen, should they secure a first-round bye.

It's not as if the Steelers were boat-raced in their own backyard, either. The Bills are just one game behind the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, possessing one of the league's stingiest defenses and a quarterback whose potential shoots through the roof. Despite turning the ball over five times, Pittsburgh found itself within striking distance in the winding seconds of the game before seeing the game come to a conclusion.

It was a night where the Steelers simply couldn't sustain success long enough, despite leading the Bills 10-7 heading into the fourth quarter. In a game where many would agree ranks among the worst performances of the season, the Steelers were 34 yards away from overtime. To be that close when victory feels so far away? Pittsburgh will take their chances if that's the worst scenario.

Adjustments will be made. Turnovers will be reconciled. New gameplans will be formulated in hopes of continuing a successful season that was never supposed to be.

For a team that's weathered the storm in terms of injuries and other shortcomings, the final two weeks of the season will require the Steelers to simply handle business like they have all season.

Put your umbrellas away, Pittsburgh - the sky isn't falling.