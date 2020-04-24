First Round of 2020 NFL Draft Keeps Steelers in Prime Position for Day Two

The dust has now settled on the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Due to a wide range of factors and the draft being done virtually, the first round was heralded to be as wonky as ever, and through the first ten picks, that theory didn't hold up. Majority of the picks were expected, and we were warned about certain events such as the slide of Isaiah Simmons.

Then the rest happened.

CeeDee Lamb fell to 18, Tampa traded one spot to grab a guy they likely could have gotten at their original spot, and corners went earlier than expected among other surprising picks (we see you over there, Seattle and Green Bay). However, most of the events that took place in picks 1-32 didn't impact the Steelers in nearly any facet, as the team wasn't expected to see much of the top talent slide into the second-round.

If you had to pick an area of Pittsburgh's draft plans that took a hit, six receivers being taken in the first round certainly doesn't help their chances of landing one at pick no. 49.

However, the draft board shifted in a way that pushed significant talent at other positions out of the first round. Even the receiver position has notable names ready to be taken, as the Steelers likely didn't count on any of the top six guys (Ruggs, Jeudy, Lamb, Reagor, Jefferson and Aiyuk) being available for their first pick.

Through the first thirty two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, it appears Pittsburgh's board hasn't really changed.

No safeties being selected in the first may prove to be beneficial for the Steelers, should they be in the market for one in the second round. While they might not be there at pick no. 49, potential first-round picks such as Grant Delpit and Xavier McKinney may push other safeties (Antoine Winfield Jr. the most notable) right in Pittsburgh's lap.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs made Clyde Edwards-Helaire the first running back off the board, a pick that took much of the league by surprise considering D'Andre Swift was favored to be taken first.

The Steelers have been a popular destination to land a running back, and with sixteen picks ahead of Pittsburgh before their pick, the following ball-carriers remain on the board: D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, J.K. Dobbins, Zack Moss and Cam Akers.

Although the Steelers met with Jalen Reagor, it was unlikely Reagor lasted until their pick, let alone the top 40. The good news? All potential day two targets still remain as options, as guys such as Tee Higgins, Denzel Mims, Michael Pittman Jr., Laviska Shenault and K.J. Hamler are potential targets for Pittsburgh.

If you're a deep conspiracy theorist, it's also notable that Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason are available, although general manager Kevin Colbert has held on his word that the Steelers are comfortable with their current quarterback situation. Note: It's hard to adjust tin-foil hats when walking through smokescreens.

As for the trenches, a mere two defensive tackles were taken in the first, as Javon Kinlaw and Derrick Brown both had the privilege of hearing their names called on Thursday. This is good news for a Pittsburgh team that may look to replace Javon Hargave on the second day of the draft. With talent such as Neville Gallimore, Justin Madubuike, Marlon Davidson and Ross Blacklock still available, the Steelers have to like their chances of one of the aforementioned players falling.

The Steelers remain as unpredictable as ever with their second-round pick, as potential holes to fill are met with numerous options on both sides of the ball.

Case in point: Very little of what happened Thursday night will trickle to Pittsburgh on day two. The plan, whatever it may be, still remains widely unaffected. A vast majority of players connected to the Steelers remain in contention, and that's good news for Pittsburgh's front office.

Steelers fans didn't have much to root for on Thursday outside of Joe Burrow unexpectedly falling past Cincinnati. With no first-round pick, the team's only hope of "winning" day one of the draft was to remain in the same position they were in prior.

The dominoes fell in Pittsburgh's favor, and that's as close to a win as the Steelers could hope for after the first day of the draft.