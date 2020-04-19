Steelers Draft Evaluation: Where to Add Offensive Line Depth?

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers don't have any starting positions on the offensive line open in 2020. Whether Zach Banner earns a starting job and Matt Feiler moves back to guard, or Stefen Wisniewski stepping in for Ramon Foster, Pittsburgh has options and depth throughout the line.

Losing Foster and B.J. Finney this offseason did hurt the experience after the starting five. The Steelers have the oldest offensive line in the NFL, and having Finney as their primary backup kept that veteran status high off the bench.

So what do they need in the 2020 NFL Draft? Well, for starters they need a younger guard option. Derwin Gray will see a bump in opportunity this season but no one is sure how developed he is in a year.

Banner could earn the starting job, or could compete with Chuks Okorafor, and allow Feiler and Wisniewski to play on the inside. Or, a mid-round pick can step in and add a role player situation to the mix.

The key to this pick is making sure they can contribute to the guard and center role for the future. They don't have to have potential at the position now, but there should be room for growth to play all over the interior line - much like Finney did.

Wisniewski can step in for Maurkice Pouncey if needed this season, but moving forward that should be addressed. Likely in this year's draft pick.