Steelers Draft Evaluation: The Case for a QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers remain a hotspot for a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, but how certain can they be to draft one?

With the first tier of passers likely off the board by the 49th pick, Pittsburgh will be left with the decision on whether or not to draft a project that may need to play a security blanket in 2020.

Jalen Hurts and Jacob Eason are the names pointed to the Steelers in the second-round. Both players with high potential, neither are considered a starter at this point in their career - a need if the Steelers are taking a risk on a quarterback.

Which leaves us with the biggest issue. If the Steelers are going to draft a QB with the 49th pick in the draft, why would they draft another project?

Finding Ben Roethlisberger's successor isn't an urgent need this offseason. With two-years left on his contract finding the next franchise quarterback of this team doesn't need to happen in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

There is a concern to have depth, though. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges proved not enough for a team as talented as the Steelers. Finishing 8-8 happened mostly off the efforts of the defense, and yes, there's a concern that Roethlisberger misses time and this team is stuck in 2019 once again.

So really, the question is are Hurts or Eason a better option than Rudolph or Hodges?