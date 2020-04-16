AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Draft Evaluation: James Conner Cannot be Only Feature Back

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- James Conner is the starting running back for the Steelers until proven otherwise. Even after an injury-filled 2019, there's too much potential for another breakout year to hang up the cleats on a fourth-year back. 

Given the words of general manager Kevin Colbert, Benny Snell Jr. has only improved his stock following his rookie season. And for Jaylen Samuels? Well, there's no indication he's on his way out of Pittsburgh just yet.

Looking ahead to the NFL Draft, this means very little. Conner is the first back on the field and Snell is going to grow his playing time. Samuels should remain a use in passing downs and maybe Kerrith Whyte makes the team and stay a reliable last option. 

On paper, this is the perfect setup. Pittsburgh, when healthy, has a quality backfield with little holes to worry about. But until Conner walks away from a season with all 16 games under his belt and a high-production stat sheet, there's room for concern for the three-down back. 

No one needs to be replaced, but additions need to happen. After not diving into free agency to pickup another runner, the Steelers are left with the NFL Draft. 

A loaded class provides options and finding another running back can happen as virtually any point in the draft. It seems pretty certain to happen, the real question is when?

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Sign Four Players Including Three XFL Alum

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added more depth to their roster, signing four players including two from the XFL.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Should Draft a RB 49th or Not at All

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one option when thinking running back in the 2020 NFL Draft; first or never.

Connor Deitrich

Steelers Eyeing Late-Round DT David Moa: "I Can Easily Get Accustomed to Their Play Style"

David Moa has landed on the Pittsburgh Steelers' radar and knows if he's given the opportunity, he won't let it slip away.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Draft Evaluation: The Case for a QB

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers draft a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft? Well, if the prospect doesn't meet these criteria, they won't do much for the backup issue they had in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

by

Hotel52

Derek Watt Chooses Jersey Number for 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers' newest fullback chooses a new jersey number for 2020.

Donnie Druin

Odds Leave Steelers With 10-6 Record in 2020; Make Postseason Because of Expanded Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves with a better record in 2020, and barely find the postseason for the first time in three years behind season odds.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Steelers Seven-Round Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers join the NFL next Thursday to bring in the newest members of their roster. Around The 412 predicts how their 2020 NFL Draft plays out.

Around The 412

Albert Breer: It Wouldn’t Surprise Me if the Steelers Take Another Swing at QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be a write-in for a second-round quarterback and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer explains why.

Noah Strackbein

Watt Brothers Explain the Time T.J. Almost Didn't Make It out of Italy

The Watt brothers have become one of the NFL's most enjoyable families, and their appearance on the 'Tonight Show' only brought more smiles to the face of Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

Noah Strackbein

Mel Kiper Jr.: Steelers Draft QB Because "It's a Copycat League"

According to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., the Pittsburgh Steelers select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft because it's what the rest of the AFC North has done.

Noah Strackbein