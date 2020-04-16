Steelers Draft Evaluation: James Conner Cannot be Only Feature Back

PITTSBURGH -- James Conner is the starting running back for the Steelers until proven otherwise. Even after an injury-filled 2019, there's too much potential for another breakout year to hang up the cleats on a fourth-year back.

Given the words of general manager Kevin Colbert, Benny Snell Jr. has only improved his stock following his rookie season. And for Jaylen Samuels? Well, there's no indication he's on his way out of Pittsburgh just yet.

Looking ahead to the NFL Draft, this means very little. Conner is the first back on the field and Snell is going to grow his playing time. Samuels should remain a use in passing downs and maybe Kerrith Whyte makes the team and stay a reliable last option.

On paper, this is the perfect setup. Pittsburgh, when healthy, has a quality backfield with little holes to worry about. But until Conner walks away from a season with all 16 games under his belt and a high-production stat sheet, there's room for concern for the three-down back.

No one needs to be replaced, but additions need to happen. After not diving into free agency to pickup another runner, the Steelers are left with the NFL Draft.

A loaded class provides options and finding another running back can happen as virtually any point in the draft. It seems pretty certain to happen, the real question is when?