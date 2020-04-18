2020 NFL Draft Simulation: Steelers Find Jake Fromm, Leki Fotu With Day 3 Picks

PITTSBURGH -- While we wait for Roger Goodell to announce the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft from his basement, everyone is focused on the question; who will their team draft?

With mock drafts flying through the roof, and landing players every which way, it's nice to sit down and see how the computer sees it going down. So, I hopped on Facebook Live and ran the Steelers' war room using Pro Football Network's draft simulator.

The Steelers aren't a team to move all over the draft when they're already struggling with depth as it is. So, we sat back and let the rest of the league move and decided the six picks we came into the draft with will be the ones we use.

After watching trades be made, players slide and quarterbacks are taken, Pittsburgh lands immediate offensive growth and a Day 3 defensive tackle in Leki Fotu, who can contribute in year one.

Steelers Picks:

Second-Round, Pick 49: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Third-Round, Pick 102: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Fourth-Round, Pick 124: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Fourth-Round, Pick 135: Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Sixth-Round, Pick 198: LaDarius Hamilton, Edge, North Texas

Seventh-Round, Pick 232: Daniel Thomas, S, Auburn

Check out the live draft war room in the video and see how the Steelers found each of these draft picks. Also let us know your thoughts on who you would've grabbed in each round.

Oh, and join AllSteelers' contest to predict the Steelers six draft picks.