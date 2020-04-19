AllSteelers
Steelers Draft Evaluation: Eric Ebron Removed the Need For Tight End

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Coming into the 2020 NFL offseason, the Steelers were as high on tight end as any team in the NFL. The only true position of concern on the offense, Pittsburgh needed to secure another reliable option next to, or over, Vance McDonald. 

They did that in Eric Ebron. Signing the 26-year-old to a two-year, $12 million deal, the Steelers ended their desire to draft a tight end. 

This team isn't prepared to give up on Zach Gentry yet, Vance McDonald has at least another year in Pittsburgh and Ebron is the hopeful franchise tight end. So what's left? 

Nothing. The Steelers have their experiment for 2020 and will wait to see how it plays out before adding more names to the depth chart. With a clear drop off from early and mid-round prospects in the draft, Pittsburgh isn't helping their roster by drafting a fourth-round tight end. 

They'll head into the season with the three names they have on the roster and the practice squad players available to them. Adding anyone else will wait to see how Ebron plays out in 2020. 

If McDonald leaves next offseason, Ebron doesn't work out and Gentry doesn't develop, it's a busted plan. If at least one-third of this plan works, though, the Steelers have something to work with at the position. All they've been asking for since Heath Miller retired. 

