Steelers Offensive Line Outlook: Post Draft

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have even more option at their offensive line following the 2020 NFL Draft. Since losing Ramon Foster to retirement and B.J. Finney to the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh has spent time filling the missing pieces to their front five. 

Players like Foster and Finney aren't easy to replace but the Steelers did as well as they could. Adding Stefen Wisniewski with a two-year contract, and drafting Kevin Dotson in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft, depth is no longer an issue. 

They've also left themselves with options with their starting five. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert praised the development of Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor, keeping them in contention for major playing time this season. 

No one's sure which direction they'll go at guard, including moving Matt Feiler back inside. So, heading into the summer, Pittsburgh has options.

Option 1

  • Alejandro Villanueva 
  • David DeCastro
  • Maurkice Pouncey
  • Matt Feiler
  • Zach Banner

You have to believe Banner is serious about his work ethic this offseason. Everywhere you turn he's posting workouts on social media and talking about how he's ready to take a leap in the NFL. 

Feiler came to Pittsburgh as a guard and showed he's fine moving back inside when needed last season. If they're looking to add youth to the starting five Banner is a reliable option to add as a starter. 

Depth Players: Okorafor, Kevin Dotson

Option 2 

  • Alejandro Villanueva
  • David DeCastro 
  • Maurkice Pouncey
  • Stefen Wisniewski
  • Matt Feiler

The Steelers didn't sign Wisniewski to come in and play off the bench. That doesn't mean anything is guaranteed, but he'll be first in line to compete for the starting guard role. 

Depth Players: Banner, Dotson

Option 3

  • Alejandro Villanueva
  • David DeCastro
  • Maurkice Pouncey
  • Kevin Dotson
  • Matt Feiler

Shaun Sarrett said it himself; Dotson can compete for the starting job. 

"When it comes down to it, it brings flexibility to the room and gives us options. At the end of the day, the best five will start. I think this guy is realistically that guy that can go in and compete for the spot."  

Depth Players: Banner, Wisniewski

One name that remains a mystery is Derwin Gray. After spending the 2019 season on the practice squad, it's hard to know how developed the guard is. 

For now, he's a must-prove himself player. That could certainly change once the team is back on the field. But for now, he's off the list. 

