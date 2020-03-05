Takeaway: Steelers' "Should Make" Offseason Move is to Sign a Tight End

The tight end position has been in focus for the Steelers all year. Since the ending of the 2019 season, Vance McDonald has been deemed gone for salary cap reasons by everyone outside the team.

With McDonald out the door, the next move is to decide how the team will replace the veteran tight end. Draft? Free agency? The options are there, but with limited picks and cap room, finding the best fit is not an easy task.

According to CBS Sports, that move is the one the Steelers "should make" to rebound for the 2020 season.

And it comes with adding a big name free agent.

Sign Eric Ebron. Tight end has bene an issue forever and keeping Vance McDonald is way too steep a price. Hunter Henry will get tagged and Austin Hooper will get way overpaid on the open market. The Steelers don't have cap space and renting Ebron for a year could provide value in the red zone.

Takeaway: According to sources, the Steelers have already decided on their best option for tight end in 2020; keeping Vance McDonald. First reported by Dale Lolley, Pittsburgh contemplated the position and came to the conclusion that it makes the most sense to keep McDonald.

So, there goes that.

Outside of the concerns of his health, the only reason to be worried about the decision is wondering how they'll find enough space for Bud Dupree. The franchise tag for an outside linebacker this offseason is north of $16 million and the Steelers currently have roughly $1.3 million available.

McDonald would've cleared $5.5 million of that and added a major boost in their offseason worries if the team decided not to pick up his option. Now, they need to find other ways, and a number of cap casualties, to clear the cap room needed for Dupree.

Talent wise, McDonald had just as off of a year as the rest of the offense. In 2018, he put up career-high numbers with 50 receptions for 610 yards and four scores. Working with three different quarterbacks, two of which headed into the season as backups - one of which wasn't even on the original team in August - it's hard to place the decline on the tight end.

McDonald is worth another year in Pittsburgh. It's tough because of the financial situation, but he's not the first person on the team who should be cut to clear cap space.

If he comes out and plays well with Ben Roethlisberger than it's a major boost for the offense. If he doesn't, hopefully there's a rookie behind him to help pick up the workload.

