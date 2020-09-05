Steelers Pass Rush Set for Huge Week 1 Performance

With less than two weeks to go until the Steelers' first game of the 2020 season, it's time to start focusing on their week one opponent, New York Giants.

As the lines currently stand, the Steelers are just four-point favorites over the Giants. There are several key areas to watch in this game. Probably the biggest of all is the Steelers pass rush against the inexperienced offensive line of the Giants.

If the Steelers front seven can control the line of scrimmage the way they should, it could be a long night for the Giants on the offensive side of the ball.

The first thing that jumps out about the Giants offensive line is that it's expected to feature two rookies. First-round pick Andrew Thomas is the projected starter at left tackle. Opposite Thomas will be third-round pick Matt Peart. Both of these young tackles have high expectations and for good reasons.

Despite that, the shortened offseason will likely make it hard on any rookies to be fully prepared come week one.

Making the situation even tougher on the rookies is the fact that they'll be tasked with blocking T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL last season. Watt and Dupree are a nightmare for any offensive tackles to block. For two rookies in their first NFL game, the task becomes even more difficult with no preseason games to prepare themselves.

Granted, Watt and Dupree didn't have any preseason games either. But based on what we saw last year, those two should be in for a big night against the Giants' rookie tackles.

On the interior, the Giants offensive line isn't swimming with experience either. Kevin Zeitler is the one veteran on the unit, and he is easily the team's best offensive lineman. Across from him at left guard will be third-year player Will Hernandez, and fifth-year center Spencer Pulley will be holding down the middle.

Hernandez has played all 32 games in his career and has been serviceable, but nothing special. Pulley played just 95 snaps last season and logged an overall PFF grade of 48.7. Aside from Zeitler, the Giants aren't working with a whole lot on the inside, either.

Continuing the theme of "tough tasks," the Giants interior offensive line will be asked to handle first-team All-Pro Cameron Heyward and the returning Stephon Tuitt.

Before his injury last season, Tuitt was playing at an All-Pro level, too. Zeitler is a very good guard. But beyond him, Hernandez and Pulley might be in for long nights.

This matchup is one that the Steelers need to win, and they shouldn't have a problem doing so. Early in the season, teams with experience playing together will likely have an advantage over teams with a lot of rookies or new pieces. Until rookies and new signings are able to build chemistry, they might struggle due to the lack of preseason games. This will play right into the Steelers' hands.

Dupree, Watt, Heyward, and Tuitt have been playing together for years now. They know how to dominate an opposing offensive line. With the state of the Giants offensive line, the expectations should be no different in week one.

Connor Deitrich is a Contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Connor on Twitter @CDeitrich22, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.