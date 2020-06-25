AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Expect Steelers to Focus Protest on Unity

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- When much of the NFL took a kneel on Sunday, September 24, 2017, the Steelers chose a different path.

Instead of walking onto the field and participating in protesting during the National Anthem, they stayed back and didn't enter the tunnel until after the Anthem finished. 

All but one. 

Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers left tackle and former United States Army Ranger, appeared in the team's tunnel at Soldier Field with his hand over his heart as the song played. A story many know, but some may have a skewed understanding of, the team's goal wasn't to leave their teammate left stranded. 

"The thing that ticks me off about that is what we were trying to do was remain out of the spotlight and it got turned upside down," Cameron Heyward said to reporters last week. "To know that we were looked at like we were leaving one of our brothers out, leaving Al out to dry … It was never meant to ostracize a player."

This year, it's the same. The Steelers might make more of a stand then they did three years ago. Actually, we should expect them to. But when they protest, however they chose to do so, they're going to do it in unity. 

"I think we want to stay united in what we do and what we want to accomplish," Heyward said. "Coach [Mike Tomlin] always told me that if we win a Super Bowl, that's not enough for the city of Pittsburgh. We want to leave a lasting change on our community as well."

And coach Mike Tomlin is here for the cause. 

A players coach like no other, Tomlin is going to stand with his players in whatever they chose to do, adding another way this team will decide to support a powerful cause together. 

"We've spent a lot of group time talking about the ongoing issues, talking about the platform that they have and how to best utilize it, and how to do so thoughtfully," Tomlin said in a Zoom call Tuesday. "Our position is simple: We're going to support our players and their willingness to participate in this -- whether it's statements or actions.

"You guys know my feelings, I've stated it in the past: Statements are good, but impact is better - particularly long-term impact. Those that have a desire to participate in a positive way, they're going to be supported by us."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MMQB: Returning Steelers Defender Named Team's Most Underrated Player

Is 2020 the biggest year of this Steelers defensive end's career?

Noah Strackbein

2020: The Year of Diontae Johnson

Second-year receiver Diontae Johnson appears ready for a breakout season, will 2020 be the year?

Donnie Druin

Report: Steelers vs Cowboys Hall of Fame Game Canceled

The first kickoff of the 2020 season will have to wait.

Noah Strackbein

Joe Haden Enters 2020 With High Expectations Despite National Doubts

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Joe Haden enters another season where football fans simply do not believe Haden is up for the task.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Defense Leaves Heavy Presence in CBS Sports Player Rankings

The Steelers earned plenty of spots in CBS Sports' 2020 player rankings.

Connor Deitrich

Bengals' Lineman Posts Homophobic Picture on Instagram

The Bengals' lineman was quick to delete the photo.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Staying Light on Their Feet Heading to Training Camp at Heinz Field

The Steelers feel good as they finalize plans to head to Heinz Field for training camp.

Noah Strackbein

Thoughts: Antonio Brown Resurfaces as Potential Signing for Ravens, Seahawks

If Antonio Brown does sign with an NFL team this season, keep your expectations realistic.

Noah Strackbein

Mike Tomlin to Support Steelers Who Protest National Anthem

If members of the Pittsburgh Steelers choose to kneel during the National Anthem, Mike Tomlin will show his support.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Admits Past Addiction Troubles, Overcoming Through Faith

Through his re-found faith, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger explains overcoming his troubles with addiction.

Noah Strackbein