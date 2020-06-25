Expect Steelers to Focus Protest on Unity

PITTSBURGH -- When much of the NFL took a kneel on Sunday, September 24, 2017, the Steelers chose a different path.

Instead of walking onto the field and participating in protesting during the National Anthem, they stayed back and didn't enter the tunnel until after the Anthem finished.

All but one.

Alejandro Villanueva, Steelers left tackle and former United States Army Ranger, appeared in the team's tunnel at Soldier Field with his hand over his heart as the song played. A story many know, but some may have a skewed understanding of, the team's goal wasn't to leave their teammate left stranded.

"The thing that ticks me off about that is what we were trying to do was remain out of the spotlight and it got turned upside down," Cameron Heyward said to reporters last week. "To know that we were looked at like we were leaving one of our brothers out, leaving Al out to dry … It was never meant to ostracize a player."

This year, it's the same. The Steelers might make more of a stand then they did three years ago. Actually, we should expect them to. But when they protest, however they chose to do so, they're going to do it in unity.

"I think we want to stay united in what we do and what we want to accomplish," Heyward said. "Coach [Mike Tomlin] always told me that if we win a Super Bowl, that's not enough for the city of Pittsburgh. We want to leave a lasting change on our community as well."

And coach Mike Tomlin is here for the cause.

A players coach like no other, Tomlin is going to stand with his players in whatever they chose to do, adding another way this team will decide to support a powerful cause together.

"We've spent a lot of group time talking about the ongoing issues, talking about the platform that they have and how to best utilize it, and how to do so thoughtfully," Tomlin said in a Zoom call Tuesday. "Our position is simple: We're going to support our players and their willingness to participate in this -- whether it's statements or actions.

"You guys know my feelings, I've stated it in the past: Statements are good, but impact is better - particularly long-term impact. Those that have a desire to participate in a positive way, they're going to be supported by us."

