2020 Mock Draft: Steelers Go QB, TE With First Two Picks

The Steelers made a splash in free agency by signing former Indianapolis Colts tight end, Eric Ebron to a two-year, $12 million deal. Already re-working Vance McDonald's contract, Pittsburgh heads to the rest of the offseason with two high-quality veterans at the position.

But apparently, they aren't done yet. While they did address a number of needs, including defensive tackle, guard and special teams, their addition at tight end isn't the finishing touch to the position.

In Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's 2020 NFL Mock Draft, the Steelers are headed for offensive needs during their first two picks in the draft. Without a first-round pick, Pittsburgh waits until the 49th overall pick to begin adding rookies - offensive ones.

With the 49th pick, the Steelers select Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has been pinned to the Steelers for months after his blow up during his senior year.

Someone many consider a second or third-round pick, Hurts adds depth with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges. Pittsburgh saw what life is like without quality quarterback depth in 2019 and won't make that mistake again.

It's tough to sign a veteran with minimum cap space, but adding one in the draft allow competition if needed. Hurts is a dynamic passer with running ability that could have the eye of Steelers new quarterback coach Matt Canada. The two together could have a fun game plan coming in Pittsburgh.

The offensive picks don't end there. With the 102nd pick, their only in the third-round, the Steelers are predicted to selected Washington tight end Hunter Bryant.

Bryant is a future tight end stud in the NFL. The league's lack of need at the position will allow a higher ranked player to fall to the bottom of the third-round. McDonald is headed for his final year of his contract and Ebron could be a gap player, leaving Bryant a depth addition with high potential.

While drafting a tight end without a true defensive tackle and questions to the running game seems a bit of an overlook, it's not a poor move. Pittsburgh can certainly find a runner later in the draft, and Chris Wormley isn't someone to shrug off at only 26-years-old.

Offense seems to be the best option with the first few picks for the Steelers. A quarterback early won't upset many fans or experts. Still, you have to think a tight end remains a "maybe" at this point. Probably nothing more.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.