Steelers Quarterback Situation: Intrigue Level 'Medium'

Noah Strackbein

It's hard to full understand what the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh is until Ben Roethlisberger throws for more than a five second video clip. Even behind the confidence of Kevin Colbert and the expectations of a full return before training camp, right now, it's still a guessing game. 

In a full breakdown of all 32 teams quarterback situation, Jenny Vrentas didn't role with the blow up of a QB epidemic in Pittsburgh. Instead, she weighed the Steelers with the rest of the league, and placed them right where they should be - in the middle. 

Before the combine, the Steelers posted a five-second video of Ben Roethlisberger throwing a football indoors about five months after his season-ending elbow surgery. The Steelers expect him to be ready for Week 1, and GM Kevin Colbert even went so far as to say, “we might have a better Ben Roethlisberger coming out of this surgery.” Only time will tell if there is any truth to that strong assertion, but clearly, the Steelers have full confidence in the return of their 38-year-old QB.

Labeled as a "medium" intrigue level, Vrentas sits Pittsburgh's quarterback worries with teams like the Cleveland Browns, LA Rams and Detroit Lions. 

Comparatively, even with the waiting period it's hard to place the Steelers' situation with those like Carolina or New England. Roethlisberger's return is pivotal to the 2020 season but it's not as bad as hoping you still have a quarterback by the beginning of the year. 

As long as Ben's back, there's little to worry about. We're just waiting on when that time comes.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

