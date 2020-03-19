Steelers Quiet Down As NFL Free Agency Heats Up

PITTSBURGH -- It wasn't a busy Thursday for the Steelers as no moves were announced or expected to be announced. Pittsburgh is still considered a strong contestant to sign an offensive guard, and could add defensive help before the end of the free agency period.

So far, the Steelers have cleared up $10 million in cap space following the release of Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo, Johnny Holton and Rosie Nix. Restructured contracts to Maurkice Pouncey, Ben Roethlisberger, Chris Boswell, Vance McDonald, Joe Haden and Steven Nelson also contributed to the open salary space.

Pittsburgh has placed restricted free agent tenders on tackle Matt Feiler and cornerback Mike Hilton. Zach Banner and long snapper Kam Canaday were signed to new deals on Wednesday.

The biggest splash has come through the signing of fullback Derek Watt. Watt and the Steelers agreed to a 3-year, $9.75 million deal as Derek joins his brother T.J. in Pittsburgh.

Names like Todd Gurley also become intriguing for the Steelers. A veteran runner, who at one time, was considered one of the best backs in football, could make a quick impression on head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert.

Gurley was released for salary cap reasons as the Rams took a $12.6 million dead cap hit after paying Gurley $7.55 million for the 2020 season. Now a free agent, Gurley could land for a cheaper contract on a team who's in need of a feature back.

The Steelers continue to ride with James Conner and Benny Snell Jr., but if the running back's price is fair, it could be a trigger they're willing to pull.

Still, as far as day two, Pittsburgh is staying under-the-radar.

For now.

