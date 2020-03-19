AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Quiet Down As NFL Free Agency Heats Up

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- It wasn't a busy Thursday for the Steelers as no moves were announced or expected to be announced. Pittsburgh is still considered a strong contestant to sign an offensive guard, and could add defensive help before the end of the free agency period.

So far, the Steelers have cleared up $10 million in cap space following the release of Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo, Johnny Holton and Rosie Nix. Restructured contracts to Maurkice Pouncey, Ben Roethlisberger, Chris Boswell, Vance McDonald, Joe Haden and Steven Nelson also contributed to the open salary space. 

Pittsburgh has placed restricted free agent tenders on tackle Matt Feiler and cornerback Mike Hilton. Zach Banner and long snapper Kam Canaday were signed to new deals on Wednesday. 

The biggest splash has come through the signing of fullback Derek Watt. Watt and the Steelers agreed to a 3-year, $9.75 million deal as Derek joins his brother T.J. in Pittsburgh. 

Names like Todd Gurley also become intriguing for the Steelers. A veteran runner, who at one time, was considered one of the best backs in football, could make a quick impression on head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert. 

Gurley was released for salary cap reasons as the Rams took a $12.6 million dead cap hit after paying Gurley $7.55 million for the 2020 season. Now a free agent, Gurley could land for a cheaper contract on a team who's in need of a feature back. 

The Steelers continue to ride with James Conner and Benny Snell Jr., but if the running back's price is fair, it could be a trigger they're willing to pull. 

Still, as far as day two, Pittsburgh is staying under-the-radar. 

For now.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers. And join the community page to get involved.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Diontae Johnson Working With Antonio Brown

It's hard to tell how the Pittsburgh Steelers or their fans will feel about this one.

Noah Strackbein

NFL 100 Big Board: Three Key Steelers Prospects in Top 50

Sports Illustrated's NFL 100 Big Board includes plenty of players the Pittsburgh Steelers will be eying up come draft time.

Noah Strackbein

Still Plenty of Guard Options Left for Steelers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a guard in free agency, there's a lot of names they can still consider.

Noah Strackbein

Druin: No, the Steelers Shouldn't Sign Jameis Winston

Amid a myriad of speculation from those outside of Pittsburgh, the Steelers aren't quite the perfect landing destination for Jameis Winston.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Place Tenders on Matt Feiler, Mike Hilton

The Pittsburgh Steelers announce the tenders of two restricted free agents as the new year opens.

Noah Strackbein

Sean Davis Signs Deal With Washington Redskins

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Sean Davis has signed a one year deal with the Washington Redskins

Donnie Druin

Steelers Release Rosie Nix Following Derek Watt Signing

The creation of cap space continues as the Pittsburgh Steelers release fullback Rosie Nix.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Make Plenty of Moves in Tampering Period; Expected to Continue in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers took full advantage of the NFL's legal tampering period.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Remain Proactive as 2020 League Year Begins

The 2020 league year is set to begin today. The Pittsburgh Steelers look to remain active as all transactions become official.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Sign Tackle Zach Banner to 1-Year Deal

The legal tampering period continues for the Steelers as they apply a restricted free agent tender to their favorite eligible receiver.

Noah Strackbein