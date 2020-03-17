Release and Restructure: Steelers Look to Continue Rampant Start to 2020

The start of the 2020 NFL offseason officially begins on Wednesday, March 16. Until then, no moves made by any team in the league can become official despite tampering and negotiating starting yesterday.

Don't tell the Pittsburgh Steelers that.

General Manager Kevin Colbert kicked off the unofficial start to 2020 with perhaps the most important task of the off-season: Tagging linebacker Bud Dupree. The move, much like Thanos, was all but inevitable as the team made it a point to retain Dupree at all costs.

The exact cost of the tag ($15.2 million), however, would put the Steelers around $18 million over the cap. All teams must be under the salary cap ($198.2 million) at the start of the new league season (Wednesday, at 4:00 PM ET). With two days to erase nearly $20 million in cap space, the Steelers needed to act quickly.

Consequential moves followed with pace, as the team released Mark Barron, Anthony Chickillo and Johnny Holton followed by the retirement of Ramon Foster. In short, the team saved around $15 million between the aforementioned players parting with the club in their respective ways.

Where there is good, there is bad. On the same day the Steelers announced one of their top pass-rushers from 2019 would stick around while also parting with players that needed to leave, they also lost a key cog of their dominant defense.

Moving on from Hargrave will be tough, but with limited space to maneuver in free agency, the Steelers will likely look towards the 2020 NFL Draft for his replacement. Others such as Artie Burns and Sean Davis aren't expected back.

With nearly all potential cuts made, Pittsburgh would need to look towards restructuring current deals in order to generate extra cap space. Before the end of the day, the Steelers managed to restructure the deals of the following players:

Vance McDonald ($2.3 million in savings)

Chris Boswell ($1 million in savings)

Joe Haden ($2.9 million is being reported)

While the Steelers are slightly above the cap, more room is needed in order for the team to feel comfortable when potentially utilizing tenders on restricted free agents such as Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton.

After an eventful Monday, the team will look to keep pace in a tight yet busy window of time before free agency officially opens. What's next on the agenda for the Steelers?

Well, likely more restructuring. Players such as Cam Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger are additional candidates to have their contracts restructured due to their high cap hits. Players such as B.J. Finney and Zach Banner are expected to hit the market at a low price, giving hope for the team to retain their talents for 2020.

Restructuring is a tool Colbert has been using for years as a tricky way to navigate the salary cap. While valuable, too much restructuring will put the team in a financial bind later down the road, a situation similar to the one the Steelers are actively getting out of as we speak.

Yet if rumors are true of the salary cap potentially spiking anywhere from $30-$40 million more in 2021, Colbert may be intrigued to take more risks when it comes to wheeling and dealing current salaries.

For now, however, the Steelers gameplan appears to be clearing as much space as possible before Wednesday, affording the team some financial flexibility even if it's in-house guys they'r eyeing.

Minimize roster turnover, squeeze by the cap and reload for the upcoming season. So far, so good in the city of Pittsburgh.