Raven Feel They Can Sit on WR, Steelers Should Listen

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers don't have a pressing need for a starting wide receiver right now. JuJu Smith-Schuster is still their number one and Diontae Johnson and James Washington are high-quality number two options.

What they do have in the need for depth, the need to not have to rely on a Johnny Holton or Dion Cane. Someone to accompany the starting three and join Ryan Switzer as the fourth option, off the bench.

The Baltimore Ravens believe they can sit on the a wide receiver to make an impact in 2020. Sit hard enough, actually, that they can wait until the fifth-round to draft one.

They're not wrong. The talent within the entire class is going to push immediate impact players down the draft board, but it'll do it even more so with receivers. The abundance of first-round talent at the position is overwhelming and it'll cause people to sit on the pick after the opening rounds.

In Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's Mock Draft, he predicts 13 wideouts selected in the fourth and fifth rounds combine. Of those 13, all of them are still considered players who can come in and play from day.

Names like James Proche from SMU and Antonio Gandy-Golden of Liberty, who are still considered late-round steals at their position.

The Steelers can find someone to fill their need in these 13 names. Easily, actually. If they believe they don't want someone to step on Smith-Schuster's toes in year one, but have enough potential to become a starter if they need to cut ties with Smith-Schuster next season, waiting is a very liable option.

Their first three picks can be used on other positions of need. Running back, defensive tackle, edge rusher, quarterback; all of these will be gone before receivers are off the board.

With their second fourth-round pick (135) there is going to be options at wideout. Strong enough options to feel comfortable knowing they're going to play their first season in the league.

There's no need to rush when other teams are just as confident in waiting. This means no one is going to jump the gun and Pittsburgh can find themselves a reliable depth player to fill their void.

They don't need a number one this offseason. They need someone who can develop into one over the season. That's a position they can sit on.

Where do you think the Steelers draft a wide receiver? Let us know in the comments section.