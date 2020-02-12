AllSteelers
Video: Steelers Options For Replacing Javon Hargrave

Noah Strackbein

A name the Steelers would love to keep in Pittsburgh his entire career, but will take the plunge into free agency because of their salary cap situation is Javon Hargrave. The defensive tackle has become a dominant force in the middle over the last four years, creating 4 sacks and 60 tackles in 2019. 

Now, he's headed to the open market. 

It isn't who's going to sign Hargrave, because someone will - and for a lot of money. Hargrave is easily one of the most dynamic defensive linemen in the open market and his value is as high as they come for a big man in the middle. 

Pittsburgh, however, is now left with the task of replacing him. With Isiah Buggs and Tyson Alualu still on the roster, the Steelers have options to fill the role but they'll likely hope to bring in a more premiere player and keep the backups in their roles for the 2020 season. 

So, the question now is who? 

If free agency is an option, the Steelers could consider options such as Maliek Collins, Xavier Williams or Ndamukong Suh. All players coming off down years who won't require a large pay day to ink their name to a contract. 

The NFL Draft contains names like Neville Gallimore and DaVon Hamilton, but unless the Steelers are considering using their first pick on a defensive tackle, the talent for a first-year starter tends to fade quickly. 

Leaving the question wide open - who's filling the role of Javon Hargrave in 2020? 

Who do you believe the Steelers start at defensive tackle this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments below. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

