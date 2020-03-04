AllSteelers
Steelers 'Sleeper Candidate' to Add RB in Offseason

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers running back situation seems to be in-tact for the time being. After labeling James Conner's 2019 season as "disappointing", general manager Kevin Colbert didn't touch much on if or when the team would add more depth to the position. 

Instead, he highlighted the success of Benny Snell Jr. and how he is excited about the competition between the two and Jaylen Samuels this summer. 

Not everyone is sold on that being the end of the story, though. NFL.com's rundown of every team's running back situation heading into the new year labeled Pittsburgh as a team with needs. 

Pittsburgh's RB room is returning as is, but Steelers fans should steel themselves for a shakeup. James Conner, the feel-good, homegrown successor to Le'Veon Bell, is coming off what Steelers GM Kevin Colbert termed a "disappointing" 2019 campaign, in which he missed six games. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Conner needs to prove he can stay healthy, and that last season's 715-yard slump was the exception, and not the rule. 

The outlook touched on Snell and Samuels but not in the same light Colbert did. Instead, they highlighted how neither is capable of handling a full workload if Conner misses more time in 2020, and therefore, are a team in search of another option.

Behind Conner, Pittsburgh learned last year it has dutiful, flexible backups (Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell), but no one who can carry the load if Conner goes down again. With the 38-year-old Ben Roethlisberger coming off a season lost to an elbow injury, the Steelers can't risk going into 2021 without an answer at both running back and quarterback. Pittsburgh should be a sleeper candidate to add a back to complement or replace Conner on Day 2 of the draft, or earlier in the league year.

The Steelers could be a team in search of another running back. In AllSteelers' latest mock draft, both myself and Donnie Druin saw Pittsburgh securing a rookie back, but neither coming in the early portions of their selections. 

Still, with major question marks around the offense, it wouldn't be surprising if they did draft or sign another back to add to the mix.

