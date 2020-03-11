Steelers Top 5 Compensatory Picks Since 2000

The history of Steelers compensatory draft picks aren't deep. Since the turn of the century, Pittsburgh has only been awarded 18 added selections for players they decided to move on from the year prior.

Of those selections, plenty of names fade into no where. While some still put on the black and gold helmet, others didn't spend much time in the Steel City - or the NFL.

But looking back, there's a clear five that stand above the rest. And the history of this team wouldn't be the same without those additional draft picks.

Willie Colon

4th Round, Pick 131

Willie Colon came out of no where when he stepped onto the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The fourth-round pick out of Hofstra started two games during his rookie season after stepping in for an injured Max Starks.

From there, his time in Pittsburgh got exciting, but shaky. Colon and Starks competed for the starting job the following year and after finally winning it, he became a staple of the offensive line until 2013.

Without a torn achilles and a torn tricep, Colon looked like he would've continued to be a piece of the puzzle throughout his career. Still, his time spent in Pittsburgh wasn't wasted and his Super Bowl ring proves that.

William Gay

5th Round, Pick 170

You can still see William Gay walking around the practice field at the Art Rooney Sports Complex. The now coaching intern had two stints in Pittsburgh during his playing career, and certainly embedded himself into the recent history of the Steelers defense.

An on-and-off starter during his first run with the team, Gay fought for playing time behind Bryant McFadden. But after a two-year go with the Arizona Cardinals, Gay returned to Pittsburgh and become a primary force on this defense until he retired.

At one point, Gay was the number one corner for the Steelers and even during his decline, Pittsburgh found a way to utilize their aging cornerback. Technically, they still are.

Vince Williams

6th Round, Pick 206

Vince Williams came from the bottom of the draft and fought as hard as anyone to earn his place in this defense. And today, he's a staple of the linebacker group.

The hard-hitting middle linebacker is a force on the field and as the Steelers finally found light on defense, Williams was a major part of it. Whether it's finding the quarterback or shutting down the run, the former sixth-round pick doesn't miss a beat on the inside of the field.

Since the injury to Ryan Shazier in 2017, the Steelers have searched high and low for the missing piece to their inside linebacker group. They found it in Devin Bush, but the credit for keeping this unit strong enough to find a replacement goes to Williams.

Without him, the Pittsburgh defense isn't who they are right now.

Kelvin Beachum

7th Round, Pick 248

Kelvin Beachum only spent three years in Pittsburgh, but for a seventh-round pick he certainly made an impact. Because of injuries, Beachum started five games during his rookie season and only played backup for six the following year.

By his third year in the league, he was the full-time starting tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished Pro Football Focus' rankings as the fifth-highest tackle in the 2014 season.

If it wasn't for an ACL tear in his third year, Beachum would've started at left tackle for the Steelers throughout the season. Still, he hit free agency as one of the top linemen available and went from the bottom to the top in only three years in Pittsburgh.

James Conner

3rd Round, Pick 105

Until James Conner loses the starting job in Pittsburgh, he's still the top running back for the Steelers. The hometown hero needed to end up in the same city as he played college and when he hit the NFL Draft, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert made it happen.

Stepping in for a missing Le'Veon Bell, Conner's expectations weren't too high during his second year in the league. The Pitt running back had little success in his rookie season and living up to the expectations of a Pro Bowler like Bell were going to be tough to match.

And he exceeded everything.

2019 was certainly a down year for Conner as he dealt with minor injuries that kept him off the field for a large chunk of the season. As the Steelers tried to find any offense without Ben Roethlisberger, every position - not just Conner - struggled.

Still, Colbert has big expectations for the fourth-year running back in 2020, and if he can stay healthy, so should everyone else.