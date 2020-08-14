Predicting Steelers Position Battle Outcomes

In a perfect world, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be readying themselves for their second preseason game following an eventful Hall of Fame weekend that featured the likes of Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, and Donnie Shell receiving their gold jackets in the final steps to secure football immortality.

As we've come to find out, we're nowhere near a perfect world, let alone a normal one. Saint Vincent will be without the Steelers in their summer plans for the first time since the late '60s, as the black and gold are holding training camp at Heinz Field to comply with COVID-19-driven mandates.

Although the Steelers are in unfamiliar territory as far as preparation is concerned, the team returns a strong grip of their starters from 2020 with a few additions sprinkled throughout the depth chart.

New faces bring new opportunities across the board, thus igniting the annual sight of position battles through training camp.

While the majority of roles are already preserved, 2020 brings an interesting look to key positions in Pittsburgh. The starting unit for the offensive line still remains a mystery, while the Steelers look for solidified answers at some offensive skill positions and a handful of defensive positions as well.

AllSteelers' Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin gave their two cents on notable position battles to watch as the Steelers prepare for the upcoming season:

Right Tackle

Donnie- Earlier in the offseason, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced an open competition at the right tackle position between Zach Banner and Chukwuma Okorafor, as Matt Feiler (2019's starting right tackle) would be taking initial snaps at left guard thanks to limited practice time. Many believe Banner is the favorite, as he appears ready to step up and begin his tenure as a starter after considerably strong snaps last season while Okorafor didn't get that opportunity.

I'm here to say: The starting right tackle may not be Banner or Okorafor. It's no secret coach Tomlin covets experience within his own system, and that's precisely what he cited as to reasons for Feiler taking initial snaps at left guard, as newcomers Stefen Wisniewski and Kevin Dotson are limited in their knowledge of the playbook. Should Banner/Okorafor not look impressive enough to roll out on opening night, the Steelers will have no problem sticking Feiler back to his tackle duties (although he performed well at guard last season).

Purely talking Banner/Okorafor, I believe the edge belongs to Banner thanks to his experience and play from 2019. However, Okorafor is making strides and provides versatility on both sides of the ball. The Steelers have more depth at left guard than right tackle, and while Banner is expected to prove himself worthy, it wouldn't surprise me to see Wisniewski starting at left guard with Feiler sliding back to right tackle.

Noah- Banner has been a name I've pushed for all offseason. Last year, we witnessed a significant role for the young veteran, and while stealing fans' hearts, he played well.

Banner is a guy that can be part of this offensive line moving forward, and he took a risk on himself to be by signing a one-year deal. If it pays off, he'll earn a real contract next spring, and the Steelers will find their youngest starter on the offensive line.

The Steelers did draft Okorafor in the third-round with the expectations of him eventually starting. He's developed by the year but hasn't hit a point where you feel comfortable with him being an every down player.

Banner seems to be further along in his development. Right now, he's the clear choice.

Running Back Depth

Donnie- When healthy, the Steelers backfield solely belongs to James Conner. However, that's been the only talk of the running back stable - if Conner stays healthy. Conner presents himself as a three-down back, as he's proven capable of handling duties on the ground and through the air. Aside from Conner's health concerns, the Steelers intend to spread the wealth around the backfield in hopes of keeping everybody fresh.

Outside of Conner, Benny Snell has to be the favorite to land carries early in the season after slowly emerging with limited opportunity a season ago. Snell's hard-nosed running style should land him short-yardage carries at minimum with potential for more action depending on the play of Conner. Snell's my number two heading into camp.

In my eyes, Jaylen Samuels appears to be on the way out, as rookie Anthony McFarland performs all the functions Samuels is capable of with arguably more upside. Pittsburgh wouldn't have drafted McFarland if they were confident in Samuels, and I believe a disappointing 2019 season made Samuels expendable. I expect McFarland to be given action in sub-packages and passing down work.

Noah- Snell is easily the backup in Pittsburgh. He's showed up to camp in better shape than last season, had a good rookie season, and already has the support of his coaches and general manager.

Behind him, there's a battle between Jaylen Samuels and Anthony McFarland. Yes, you can add Wendall Smallwood into the mix, but realistically, it's going to be between the two younger players.

McFarland has the upper-hand simply because he has the bigger upside. A freakish runner in college, McFarland turned a short career into a fourth-round draft pick.

Samuels stepped into the starting role when Conner was out last season but didn't show he's got much true running ability. Unless that changes, it's easy to see why there's not much use for him in the offensive gameplan.

Second-String Safety

Donnie- Surprise! There are other safeties aside from Minkah Fitzpatrick on the roster. If Fitzpatrick or Terrell Edmunds aren't on the field, the most likely candidates to replace them are Marcus Allen, Jordan Dangerfield, and rookie Antoine Brooks Jr, who have a combined *checks notes* six snaps played for Pittsburgh last season.

More good news: All three are better played as traditional box safeties, as their coverage skills aren't exactly the first attributes that come to mind. In my opinion, Dangerfield may be better suited to handle deep-safety duties, while a guy like Brooks plays his best football near the line of scrimmage.

Allen's case is a precarious one for me, as I know he's talented despite not finding his footing quite yet. To begin camp, I'm pegging a healthy Allen to lead next man up duties behind the starters. However, I believe Brooks eventually finds his way to more playing time thanks to his versatility in possessing capabilities to play in the slot as well.

Noah- While it might be more of a hybrid backup than a true safety role, the Steelers have options to step onto the field behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds. Starting with Marcus Allen.

Allen hasn't seen the field much during his NFL career, but this season poses a unique opportunity. The Steelers have tried to fill the safety-linebacker hybrid role for the last three seasons and have failed to find someone they feel comfortable with.

This year, that role is empty and seems to fit Allen better than anyone. A bigger safety with great tackling ability, who has struggled to find his coverage role at safety.

Brooks plays the same type of football, but he won't get much time to adjust to the NFL game. Dangerfield is primarily a special teams player, and Riley is a true coverage safety.

Allen could end up seeing an increased role for the first time in his career, with Riley being the veteran who comes in and plays a traditional role behind the starters.

Nose Tackle

Donnie- The loss of Javon Hargrave isn't ideal in a number of ways considering his talents, yet Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert remarked in the offseason that the team wasn't necessarily banking on using a base 3-4 defense often. Colbert's words deciphered: We'll be fine without a guy who played about 60% of snaps.

Yet his production will need to be replaced, and while a healthy Stephon Tuitt will aide in those numbers, bodies are still needed on the defensive line. The early favorite will be Tyson Alualu, who stepped up for an injured Tuitt and played considerably well last season. The next man up will be Isaiah Buggs, who provides an athletic presence at the defensive tackle position but remains inexperienced.

Alualu should be the clear favorite to retain Hargraves' snaps, and I'm not too sure there's a player on the roster that would take those honors. Newly acquired Chris Wormley fits more as a traditional defensive end, and rookie defensive linemen Carlos Davis remains a project heading into camp. Alualu > Buggs > everybody else.

Noah- It has to be Alualu, right? A former first-round pick and player who's contributed off the bench for the last three years is the perfect fit to replace Javon Hargrave.

Last season, Cameron Heyward said Alualu is a starter even if he isn't on the starting lineup. That speaks volumes.

McCullers will need to make a mega-jump in training camp before he's a starter in the NFL. Buggs can see playing time, but is still young and has development in front of him.

This one seems easier than most because of the gap in productivity between Alualu and everyone else.

Receiving Depth

Donnie- We're all expecting JuJu Smith-Schuster to bounce back after a poor 2019 showing, while Diontae Johnson is ready to take the next step in becoming Pittsburgh's next great receiver. However, a more underrated position battle to watch will be James Washington and his abilities to fight off rookie Chase Claypool in hopes of retaining his role as Pittsburgh's third option.

Second-round picks simply don't sit and not contribute, and while Washington himself had a solid season in 2019, the Steelers obviously weren't satisfied with their weapons in the receiving department. With Smith-Schuster expected to move back to the slot and Johnson starting on the outside, the third option in Pittsburgh is ultimately up for grabs.

Make no mistake, Washington has the early advantage in camp. However, should Claypool make the necessary strides and prove himself worthy of more playing time, Washington is easily the man with the most to lose. In my opinion, Washington will be the guy from training camp through early in the season. Yet Claypool's inexperience is holding him back, and once he finds his groove at the next level, Claypool should emerge victorious in that battle.

Noah- Washington is the most overlooked player on the Steelers offense. Claypool was obviously brought in here to eventually be a starter, and he'll play a large role in his rookie season, just not over Washington.

Johnson and Smith-Schuster are the starters with Washington playing alongside them. Claypool and Switzer will be the two primary backups, but neither will overstep the three veterans who started last season.

As long as Washington doesn't suffer any setbacks, 2020 should be his first chance to really shine. 735 yards with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges should mean 1,000 with Ben Roethlisberger.

If it doesn't, Claypool will step into a starting role earlier than hoped.

