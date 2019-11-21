Steelers Week 12 Fantasy Football Outlook

Following last Thursday night's loss in Cleveland, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Steelers travel to Cincinnati for another divisional battle within the AFC North. Pittsburgh's ugly performance on the gridiron translated to virtual gridirons as well, with only one Steelers player (Jaylen Samuels) eclipsing double digit fantasy points.

As far as predictions go, last week was no better for yours truly in the projected points category. Even aiming the bar extremely low given the nature of divisional games/Thursday Night Football, I only correctly projected within three points for one player (Vance McDonald, who ended with 6.3 fantasy points).

While Pittsburgh failed to meet expectations in week eleven, week twelve brings hope of producing better numbers. Cincinnati's defense ranks near the bottom of the league in nearly every category, signaling a potential rebound game for the Steelers' offense.

What should we expect from Pittsburgh's fantasy outlet in week twelve?

PPR fantasy football projections for the Steelers in their match-up with the Bengals:

Quarterback - Mason Rudolph

Last week was rough for Mason Rudolph, as Rudolph produced his first ever four interception performance, in college or professional play. Last week was his lowest fantasy performance of the season, scoring just 8.3 points in most formats.

Thankfully for those entrusting their faith in Rudolph, Pittsburgh will take on a Bengals pass defense that ranks in the bottom ten of the league, allowing 258 yards per game with an average passer rating of 108, second-worst in the league.

In his last meeting with the Bengals, Rudolph produced his best fantasy performance of the season with 20.9 points, throwing for 229 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. Will history repeat itself? With a lack of weapons, it's unlikely offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner expands the playbook on the road.

Mason Rudolph point prediction: 13 points

Running Back - Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell

With running back James Conner expected to not be present for this week's game, Jaylen Samuels emerges as a serious flex play for many fantasy owners. Samuels has mostly stepped up previously in Conner's absence, with three of his previous five performances hitting at least 15 fantasy points in PPR formats.

With Conner out, rookie running back Benny Snell is expected to handle majority of carries while Samuels will retain his role as a primary pass-catching option. Snell has had limited opportunity in 2019 due to injury, yet he's proven capable of churning out yards when given the ball (17 attempts for 75 yards in week six vs. Chargers).

The Bengals currently surrender a league-worst average of 167 yards on the ground, a good sign if you're healthy enough to carry the football for the Steelers.

With receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and (potentially) Diontae Johnson out, it's probable to think Samuels will be heavily involved in the passing game, regardless of him receiving carries. On the other side of the coin, Snell's potential is somewhat capped due to a shuffling offensive line and the Steelers' overall inability to move the ball downfield.

Jaylen Samuels point prediction: 12 points

Benny Snell point prediction: 6 points

Wide Receiver - Diontae Johnson, James Washington

While Diontae Johnson is questionable, he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after being placed in concussion protocol, and thus we'll include him in the fun in the chance he is able to suit up.

In the receiving category, the Bengals have allowed just 198 catches, good enough for third-lowest in the league. On the positive side, Cincinnati also allows a whopping 13.4 yards per catch (worst in the league), boding well for Washington/Johnson as both are capable downfield threats.

We have yet to see Washington truly operate in a WR1 role, as this week will be the first without Smith-Schuster in action. What should our expectations be for Washington heading into Cincinnati?

The health of Johnson will likely temper those expectations, as Johnson continues to emerge as a threat for Pittsburgh's offense in his rookie season. Johnson (8.7 points per game) actually averages more fantasy points per contest than Washington (7.1), and if healthy, that trend should continue.

Diontae Johnson point prediction: 15 points

James Washington point prediction: 8 points

Tight End - Vance McDonald

Despite terrible all-around performances, McDonald's 6.3 points last week ranked as his fourth-best fantasy output in 2019. Take that for what it's worth, as the tight end position in fantasy football is tough sledding for points, and the Steelers are no exception.

The Bengals currently surrender 7.2 fantasy points to tight ends per Football Database, ranking towards the bottom half of the league. McDonald's production is nearly touchdown dependent, as his two best performances in 2019 have come in the only games where he has scored.

Will McDonald find the end zone in week twelve? It's a dice roll likewise to majority of other tight ends, so proceed with caution.

Vance McDonald point prediction: 6 points