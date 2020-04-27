Steelers Not Worried About Next Challenge; Welcoming Rookies

PITTSBURGH -- The next step of the 2020 NFL Draft process splits in two directions. While one path dives into the undrafted free agency pool, the other provides a comfort for the newest members of the organization.

Usually, NFL rookies cannot wait to get to their new homes and see the work environment they'll be in for the next chapter of their career. Coaches and general managers greet them and begin to discuss their intentions for the player and the rookie sees the facilities and usually meet the media.

This year is different. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will need to wait before allowing anyone back into their work zones. Including rookies.

So, for now, everything Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert need to know about their newest roster members has to come virtually.

"It's going to be challenging but you know my mentality; it's going to be challenging from everyone globally," Tomlin said on welcoming rookies this year. "So, from that standpoint it's fair. It's our job to be innovative and forward in our thinking and utilizing all the tools and technology in our resources to get to known them, so they can get to know us, so we can get to the receiving and giving of information that's associated with them in getting started. We're excited about it."

The Steelers were set to begin their virtual offseason program on April 27 through online workouts and classroom style training through calls and video chats.

Colbert didn't seem to concerned with having guys join these virtual workouts at this point in the offseason. When he spoke with local media prior to the NFL Draft, he mentioned how the program was supposed to start earlier but was pushed back to the 27th.

“What we have to do as an organization is be prepared for whatever, because nobody knows what the next step is,” Colbert said last month on offseason training. "I know Coach Tomlin will be prepared, we’ll be prepared, supplying him with the right types of players. Both he and his staff will be prepared with whatever training regimen the league is put under moving forward.

"But nobody has any idea what that is at this point.”

The Steelers rookies aren't concerned either. At this point, they've gone without Pro Days, adjusted to staying in shape without their universities to help this semester and have continued to improve on their own.

Without an early workout program by the team, they'll continue to do what they've done this entire offseason.

"I don’t think it will be too bad. It will be more time for me to get one-on-one work," Chase Claypool said. "I am working with T.J. Houshmandzadeh in California. I will be working with him for a while and then I will try to get to the facility as quick as I can just to get some work in with Ben and JuJu and the other receivers there and familiarize myself with the offense. I don’t think it will limit me because there will be more one-on-one work that I will be put in."

For now, Houshmandzadeh can probably tell him enough about the Steelers organization. At least about playing them.