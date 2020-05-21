Thoughts: Stephon Tuitt Named Steelers Most 'Underappreciated' Player

Stephon Tuitt is headed back to the football field after tearing his pectoral muscle in 2019. The Steelers defensive end may be a smaller headline behind returning franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but that doesn't mean his impact won't be felt.

Naming the most underappreciated player on each of the NFL's 32 clubs, NFL Network Analytical Expert, Cynthia Frelund chose returning defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt as Pittsburgh's biggest, but under looked, asset.

Frelund wrote:

Tuitt's 14.1 pressure percentage when lined up as an interior defender ranked second in the NFL to Za'Darius Smith's 19.4 percent (min. 100 interior rushes), per Next Gen Stats. My spatial data shows that the ability of the Steelers' entire front to generate pressure may have resulted in T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree combining for 26 sacks, but it was caused by pressure from multiple directions simultaneously, which Tuitt was a key in generating.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this month that he expects Tuitt to return once the team is back together at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

"Stephon is doing really well," Tomlin said. "Like I mentioned with Ben earlier, his injury occurred at the early portions of the season, and as miserable as it made him and us in 2019, it kind of bodes well in terms of readiness for 2020. So we expect Stephon to be ready to go and we're excited about having he and his talent back."

Noah's Thoughts: This is an easy decision. Stephon Tuitt was a man on a mission last season, forcing seven quarterback hits in only six games. Add his 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss and you're looking at a player who was headed towards a Pro Bowl.

The loss pushed the rest of the defense to step up in a major way, which in essence only makes them better for his return.

He's only 26-years-old, now has more depth behind him in Chris Wormley and possibly Cavon Walker, and is coming back to one of the NFL's best defenses. We may have seen the beginning of a dominant Tuitt but he has all the tools to take this a step further.

You can mention names like. David DeCastro and Steven Nelson with Tuitt as the Steelers' most underappreciated. All three seem to be overlooked time and time again, only to prove themselves on a weekly basis.

The little noise surrounding Tuitt's return does earn him the crown, though. It's time to start talking about it, because this defense is getting one of their best pieces back.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.