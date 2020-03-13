Strackbein Mailbag: Is the NFL Season Going to Start on Time? Cap Casualties, and More

It's mail time! Sorry, until it's not funny, Donnie Druin's now three-week old reference is going to continue to be used.

The NFL, and the sports world in general, is in a confusing time. No one knows what's going to happen over the next few weeks and right now, we can't even tell if the league year will start one time.

Everyone is taking it day-by-day, but for now the new league year is set to open on schedule and we're going to act like that's what will happen until it doesn't. Leaving plenty of questions about free agency, expectations and the draft.

We've got seven good ones for you this week, including a Le'Veon Bell appearance.

So lets get started...

QUESTION: Can the Steelers afford Bud Dupree and Javon Hargrave?

The simple answer is no. The Steelers will start with franchise tagging Bud Dupree for north of $16 million but before they even consider using the transition tag on Javon Hargrave, they need to clear major cap space.

At this point it becomes a matter of "is he worth it?" The Steelers will need to consider major names being cut if they do decide to keep them both. It's not Ramon Foster and Mark Barron that provides the cap space for both but many more names.

If the want to keep their team in tact in other ways - ex. Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton - they can't tag them both. Unfortunately, Hargrave is an easier position to replace than Dupree.

QUESTION: Who are the top options for the third-round comp pick?

I might be a the only one who believes the third-round, pick 102 is a lock for quarterback but I'm sticking to that belief. Jalen Hurts may or may not be sitting their at the bottom of the third-round, but even if he's not there are going to be options to compete with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges.

I see it like this - Pittsburgh has five picks they can use to secure holes they need filled. Say they sign no one in free agency, they can draft a defensive tackle in the second-round, running back and tight end in the fourth and still easily find a running back worth talking about in the sixth.

So, with the 102nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Steelers could look at Jalen Hurts, possible Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason, and maybe even James Morgan.

QUESTION: Who's the best choice for a cap casualty; Foster, Barron or McDonald?

Ramon Foster is the easiest decision to make. The guard is 34-years-old and the quickest position to fill. If they retain Zach Banner and Matt Feiler they're able to move Feiler back to guard and start Banner at tackle. If they sign B.J. Finney, there's their starting guard.

Barron is the second option if needed. He didn't have as big of an off-year as many believed but expectations should be very, very high for Devin Bush in year two.

If Bush takes over the primary inside linebacker role next to Vince Williams, and they're able to sign a lower budget linebacker for depth, Barron can be replaced and save a decent amount of chunk change.

Reports say the Steelers intend to pick up Vance McDonald's option for 2020. Therefore, until that changes don't expect them to move on from the tight end.

QUESTION: Is there any chance the Steelers sign a free agent?

Yes, certainly. Making a big splash in free agency isn't even out of the question yet. If they're able to clear cap space, they can definitely find a cheaper option or two to fill holes they need in depth.

In our Free Agency Preview, Pittsburgh has five names they can target as the legal tampering period opens. Without giving every name away (we love suspense here), Dion Lewis and Xavier Williams are the first two names that come to mind.

Lewis provides a veteran back who can fill a Jaylen Samuels role with more experience and a bigger upside. Behind James Conner and working alongside Benny Snell, Lewis provides a three-down back when needed.

Williams a cheaper defensive tackle option who can fill a starting role. Pittsburgh is going to move on from Hargrave, and while he's signing a major contract the Steelers will be searching for an option that won't break their bank. Williams is an option.

QUESTION: Thoughts on Le'Veon Bell in Pittsburgh?

I have none. Le'Veon Bell spent four years in Pittsburgh, it's hard to imagine he would never come back to visit. That's all it was, though - a visit.

Showing up a Mike and Tony's isn't a sign that he's being traded back to the Steelers or forcing his way out of New York to come back to where it all started.

It is what it is; a visit. He likely still has friends in this city and came back to see them. Or maybe he used some of his $52 million to catch a flight down and get a great gyro. Either way, it's not a sign he's on his way back.

QUESTION: What's your biggest worry for the Steelers this offseason?

Not replacing Javon Hargrave. I have faith Vance McDonald turns 2020 into a successful year if Ben Roethlisberger is healthy and James Conner may not be the answer but I don't see the Steelers not adding another back to the mix.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson are going to take a step forward and James Washington proved he's an NFL receiver last year - no concern there. I don't fear Bud Dupree declines or the defense sees any issues.

What I do fear is trying to fill the defensive tackle position with a rotation of players when it needs to be filled by one. Whether that's a rookie or a free agent, it doesn't matter, but someone needs to step in as a true starter for the season.

This defense is too put together to have a hole that big. People undermine what Hargrave meant to this team and replacing him needs to be equally as important as the impact he had on the team.

QUESTION: Is the NFL season going to start one time?

I sure hope so. As of right now business is still moving as scheduled. The league year remains set to start on Wednesday, March 18 at 4pm. Until we hear anything different, expect that to remain the plan.

A lot of teams have canceled travel for coaches and scouts but the NFL's only cancellation has been the owners meetings at the end of March. Therefore, until they begin announcing more changes we don't know what will happen.

The NFL has been gifted with time in this situation. The MLB, NHL and other leagues that have postponed their seasons were in the middle of preparing for the start of the year, or already in the season. The NFL has over a month to see how this situation plays out before their first major public event.

There's not going to be a concrete answer for a few weeks. The league will likely wait to see how the next few days and weeks plays out before making a rash decision. I wouldn't think they hesitate to postpone or change the landscape of the draft if they need to, though. When it comes to a pandemic, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Thank you for another tremendous mailbag! To get more involved with everything Steelers, join our community page and follow us on Twitter @si_steelers.