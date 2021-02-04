NFL Playoff Predictions: Super Bowl LV Primed for Classic Showdown

Well, this is it. An entire season's worth of professional football has nearly been played, with just one game short of an NFL season that many thought was impossible. That's not to say the league or it's teams handled it flawlessly, as many bumps in the road occurred through the course of the regular season.

Now, only sixty minutes of football remain before we're able to officially close the books on a historic year for not only the NFL, but the entire population of the planet as well.

Super Bowl LV will see the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to become the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Super Bowl LV looks to be a treat on the offensive side of the ball, as two of the best quarterbacks to play the game (Tom Brady/Patrick Mahomes) are set to lock horns, with two offensive-minded gurus in Bruce Arians/Andy Reid set to square off behind the masks and play-calling sheets.

So, who's set to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done?

Us here at AllSteelers have made staff picks through each round of the playoffs. A big congrats to head-man of the site Noah Strackbein, who officially clinched our own little Super Bowl of playoff predictions with the best record out of the four.

The standings are as followed:

1. Noah (10-2)

T2. Cody (8-4)

T2. Donnie (8-4)

4. Connor (7-5)

Without further delay, our picks for Super Bowl LV:

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, February 7

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Network: CBS

Spread: Chiefs (-3)

Donnie Druin- When I think of this matchup, this truly has potential to be a great one. Both teams match-up well, and any game featuring the likes of Brady and Mahomes is set to be solid. On the defensive side of the ball, I believe Tampa Bay has the edge (especially with how banged up KC's offensive line is), yet Kansas City's defense has become red hot, similar to their Super Bowl run last year. I think the Chiefs are the better team, and I do prefer them to win in the Super Bowl. Betting against Tom Brady is no solid choice, as he continues to show up in big games when it matters. However, I do trust Kansas City's coaching staff more than Tampa Bay's. Chiefs go back-to-back, shoutout to Drake.

Noah Strackbein- What's harder, betting against Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? That's the predicament we're all in, and man, it's a tough one. You can compare teams, coaches, whatever - at the end of the day it comes down to putting your odds on one of these quarterbacks. And while I lived my whole life knowing you never bet against Brady, this is an exception. Chiefs walk away with their second Super Bowl in the Mahomes era.

Connor Deitrich- We should be in for a good one with this game. The Chiefs offense is historically good. Their defense is good enough. In a loaded AFC, they were far and away the best teams. While we got our hopes up about a few teams, the odds of the Chiefs failing to win the conference were low.

The Bucs, on the other hand, were a rollercoaster this year. At their best, I always thought they were the best team in the NFC. The problem was that they couldn’t consistently play at their best, which is why I didn’t pick them to win the conference. I didn’t think they could beat three playoff teams in a row. But they did and here they are. Tom Brady looks for number seven as he leads an explosive offense that is clicking at the right time.

Kansas City should win this game, but don’t make the mistake of counting the Bucs out. Tampa Bay’s defense is capable of doing enough to keep the game within reach. Offense usually trumps defense in today’s NFL, though. The Chiefs win, 31-24, and go back-to-back.

Cody Flavell- The ultimate Tom vs. Time matchup in this one with Tom Brady’s Buccaneers taking on the young Patrick Mahomes. Brady is the unquestionable GOAT and anyone who says otherwise is foolish. However, the young brand of quarterbacks, spearheaded by Mahomes, is coming for the throne. Mahomes is probably the most talented quarterback I’ve ever seen so this is the ultimate legacy matchup. Of course, there’s more to the game than quarterbacks. The Buccaneers have the edge in the ground game and both teams have many offensive weapons. Defensively, the Chiefs don’t get the credit they deserve for their play on that side of the ball. The Bucs are a good defensive team as well. I’m as excited for this Super Bowl from a football standpoint as I’ve been in a long time. Want to cement your standing among the greats? Win this game. I’m giving this matchup to Mahomes. They’re just too good offensively and they’ll be a matchup nightmare for years to come. Chiefs 32, Buccaneers 24.