"He Can Play Anywhere on the Field": What Two Teammates See in Each Other as Terrapins Become Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has an obvious connection with the University of Maryland. His son and current Maryland wide receiver, Dino Tomlin, gives Mike every reason he needs to go check out the action at College Park.

Through his visits, it appears he's spotted a few diamonds in the rough he wanted to join his professional football team.

Adding Anthony McFarland and Antoine Brooks Jr. to the roster during the 2020 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh now has three Maryland alumni and would've had four before Sean Davis signed with the Washington Redskins.

The Terrapins in Pittsburgh have a tight-knit bond. When McFarland was drafted, he remembers a phone call from his former, and now current, teammate Derwin Gray.

"Derwin called me and congratulated me," McFarland said. "He was like a mentor to me in college. Somebody that I always went to with questions. I am happy I get to do that again at the professional level."

Gray was the Steelers seventh-round pick in 2019. Spending last season on the practice squad, the offensive tackle hopes to show improvement in year two.

McFarland already addressed how he let Brooks take number 25 this season. In the same conversation, the Steelers newest running back had high praise for his college teammate's play as well.

"He can play anywhere on the field," McFarland said to local media. "He is always around the ball. He has a knack for being around the ball, catching picks, making plays. He loves to be around the football."

Brooks was already two years into school when McFarland came to campus. Still working through the transition from linebacker to safety, the redshirt sophomore took the field for the first time as a starter and filled, not one, but two needs for the Terrapins.

"If you pull up the film on defense, you are going to see 25 standing out every single time and every single play. He is relentless," said McFarland. "Every time this guy steps on the field, he is relentless. You can tell—every time someone sees him play football, doesn’t matter who it is—you can tell, when he steps on the field, he really loves football, he really loves the game."

Now, as teammates in the NFL, there are high expectations from one to the other.

"I feel like Antoine is going to be a great player," said McFarland. "He really knows football. One thing about defense, you have to get to the football. That is one thing you like about him, he is always around the football."

Brooks hasn't heard what McFarland said about him - at least not at the time of the interview. The teammates were simply asked for a scouting report on the other, and immediately had answers.

For McFarland, he pointed out the skill all safeties love to have - getting to the ball. For Brooks, he made sure no one thought McFarland was simply an outside runner-style back.

"He is a down hill runner, but if you get him on the outside, he is obviously going to burn you," Brooks said. "He will use that speed and he is going to use that attitude and aggression he has to get that first down and get whatever you want to get."

At 5'9, 209-pounds, McFarland isn't known to be a between-the-tackles type of back. His elusive speed allowed him to carry a 6.7 yards per carry average through two years on the field.

It's not all he's capable of, though.

"He is really a straight, juke and then he has the attitude to run you over. So, you never know what Anthony McFarland is going to give you," said Brooks. "He is a jack of all trades. Can’t wait till he shows you all what he has. I am pretty capable and close with him as his teammate and his friend. I can’t wait for him to show you what he has for you all."