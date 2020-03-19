AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

NFL 100 Big Board: Three Key Steelers Prospects in Top 50

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Finding the next Pittsburgh star at No. 49 isn't going to be an easy task for the Steelers. But in a draft class loaded with talent and potential, the second-round is still a place worth of star talent at the NFL level. 

In Sports Illustrated's NFL 100 Big Board, all 32 teams will be eyeing most of the names listed. The top 100 prospects heading to the NFL all have an above par chance of becoming an essential part of their professional team. 

The Steelers' draft plans seem to be directed in two or three ways. As free agency begins to fill voids, there remains needs Pittsburgh will have to find answers to before June. 

Within the 100 Big Board, Pittsburgh can find three top 50 prospects (we'll avoid running backs due to the high number of expected picks in the first two rounds). All potential 49th picks, the Steelers are hoping one of these three names fall to their selection in the second-round.

Cole Kmet: No. 46

  • Tight End, Notre Dame

A two-sport athlete (with baseball) at Notre Dame, Kmet initially planned to return to South Bend, but he could be the TE1 in a relatively weak class. Kmet has reliable hands, runs good routes and tested well at the combine.

Vance McDonald remains with the Steelers for the 2020 season. Derek Watt will also be included in the plans as the fullback has some tight end experience. And if Zach Gentry can develop more than he did during the 2019 season, he'll be involved as well. 

Kmet provides two solutions to one problem. Pittsburgh will need a starter after McDonald leaves, likely next season. The Notre Dame star has all the potential to be a star in the NFL. 

For 2020, playing a role alongside McDonald allows a smooth transition to the NFL and gives the Steelers some leeway if the veteran misses more time. 

Neville Gallimore: No. 45

  • Defensive Tackle, Oklahoma

Combining freakish athleticism and a non-stop motor, Gallimore explodes off the ball and has outstanding short-area agility for his size. While he spends a lot of time in the backfield, he doesn't always finish as he had a total of seven sacks over the past two seasons.

Gallimore told AllSteelers' Donnie Druin that he and the Steelers met during the Senior Bowl. A freakish athlete who can compete with anyone on the offensive line, the Oklahoma alumni would be a steal later in the second-round. 

The number of available defensive tackles in both the draft and free agency will help Pittsburgh tremendously in this case. Gallimore can slide, and if he does, he's one of the top options for the Steelers.

Zack Baun: No. 39

  • Linebacker, Wisconsin

Lacking ideal size and length to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.

Baun's size will keep him from playing an edge rusher role in the NFL. For the Steelers, that fits perfectly into their current situation as the team needs depth, well, everywhere. 

The releases of Anthony Chickillo and Mark Barron leaves the Steelers with limited depth at both inside and outside linebacker. Ola Adeniyi's role in 2020 will pick up most of the slack at outside linebacker, but inside it's open for anyone. 

Baun can fill the role on the inside and also play a role on the outside with Adeniyi. A best of both worlds draft pick. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Diontae Johnson Working With Antonio Brown

It's hard to tell how the Pittsburgh Steelers or their fans will feel about this one.

Noah Strackbein

Still Plenty of Guard Options Left for Steelers

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a guard in free agency, there's a lot of names they can still consider.

Noah Strackbein

Druin: No, the Steelers Shouldn't Sign Jameis Winston

Amid a myriad of speculation from those outside of Pittsburgh, the Steelers aren't quite the perfect landing destination for Jameis Winston.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Place Tenders on Matt Feiler, Mike Hilton

The Pittsburgh Steelers announce the tenders of two restricted free agents as the new year opens.

Noah Strackbein

Sean Davis Signs Deal With Washington Redskins

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Safety Sean Davis has signed a one year deal with the Washington Redskins

Donnie Druin

Steelers Release Rosie Nix Following Derek Watt Signing

The creation of cap space continues as the Pittsburgh Steelers release fullback Rosie Nix.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Make Plenty of Moves in Tampering Period; Expected to Continue in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers took full advantage of the NFL's legal tampering period.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Remain Proactive as 2020 League Year Begins

The 2020 league year is set to begin today. The Pittsburgh Steelers look to remain active as all transactions become official.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Sign Tackle Zach Banner to 1-Year Deal

The legal tampering period continues for the Steelers as they apply a restricted free agent tender to their favorite eligible receiver.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Add Second Watt Brother, Sign Fullback Derek Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another Watt brother, signing Derek Watt in free agency.

Noah Strackbein