NFL 100 Big Board: Three Key Steelers Prospects in Top 50

PITTSBURGH -- Finding the next Pittsburgh star at No. 49 isn't going to be an easy task for the Steelers. But in a draft class loaded with talent and potential, the second-round is still a place worth of star talent at the NFL level.

In Sports Illustrated's NFL 100 Big Board, all 32 teams will be eyeing most of the names listed. The top 100 prospects heading to the NFL all have an above par chance of becoming an essential part of their professional team.

The Steelers' draft plans seem to be directed in two or three ways. As free agency begins to fill voids, there remains needs Pittsburgh will have to find answers to before June.

Within the 100 Big Board, Pittsburgh can find three top 50 prospects (we'll avoid running backs due to the high number of expected picks in the first two rounds). All potential 49th picks, the Steelers are hoping one of these three names fall to their selection in the second-round.

Cole Kmet: No. 46

Tight End, Notre Dame

A two-sport athlete (with baseball) at Notre Dame, Kmet initially planned to return to South Bend, but he could be the TE1 in a relatively weak class. Kmet has reliable hands, runs good routes and tested well at the combine.

Vance McDonald remains with the Steelers for the 2020 season. Derek Watt will also be included in the plans as the fullback has some tight end experience. And if Zach Gentry can develop more than he did during the 2019 season, he'll be involved as well.

Kmet provides two solutions to one problem. Pittsburgh will need a starter after McDonald leaves, likely next season. The Notre Dame star has all the potential to be a star in the NFL.

For 2020, playing a role alongside McDonald allows a smooth transition to the NFL and gives the Steelers some leeway if the veteran misses more time.

Neville Gallimore: No. 45

Defensive Tackle, Oklahoma

Combining freakish athleticism and a non-stop motor, Gallimore explodes off the ball and has outstanding short-area agility for his size. While he spends a lot of time in the backfield, he doesn't always finish as he had a total of seven sacks over the past two seasons.

Gallimore told AllSteelers' Donnie Druin that he and the Steelers met during the Senior Bowl. A freakish athlete who can compete with anyone on the offensive line, the Oklahoma alumni would be a steal later in the second-round.

The number of available defensive tackles in both the draft and free agency will help Pittsburgh tremendously in this case. Gallimore can slide, and if he does, he's one of the top options for the Steelers.

Zack Baun: No. 39

Linebacker, Wisconsin

Lacking ideal size and length to be a full-time NFL edge rusher, Baun trailed only Chase Young in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (19.5) among Big Ten defenders. With sideline-to-sideline range to go along with his coverage and blitzing ability, Baun should transition smoothly into his new role as an off-ball linebacker at the next level.

Baun's size will keep him from playing an edge rusher role in the NFL. For the Steelers, that fits perfectly into their current situation as the team needs depth, well, everywhere.

The releases of Anthony Chickillo and Mark Barron leaves the Steelers with limited depth at both inside and outside linebacker. Ola Adeniyi's role in 2020 will pick up most of the slack at outside linebacker, but inside it's open for anyone.

Baun can fill the role on the inside and also play a role on the outside with Adeniyi. A best of both worlds draft pick.

