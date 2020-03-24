AllSteelers
After Filling Needs, What's Next for the Steelers?

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Not many expected the Steelers to have already filled the guard, defensive line and tight end position before the second week of free agency ended. In fact, it's hard to imagine a month ago than any of this would be done before the NFL Draft. 

So, what's next? Pittsburgh still needs to find inside linebacker depth and possibly add another defensive tackle before the offseason is over. 

Chris Wormley adds young talent with plenty of potential, but the newly acquired defensive lineman is simply that - a defensive lineman. With the Ravens, Wormley played most of his snaps on the outside, but does have the ability to move to a nose tackle. 

The Steelers aren't going to keep him away from the inside, but they'll likely feel more comfortable with a true defensive tackle on the roster. A possibility in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

At some point, you'd imagine the Steelers add another running back to the mix. The talent both on the open market and in the draft leave too many options not to at least test another feature back in Pittsburgh. 

Wide receiver is the same way. This team can wait until deep into the draft and still find a contributing wideout. This doesn't mean JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson or James Washington aren't the primary options for 2020, but depth killed the Steelers postseason chances in 2019; they likely don't want to risk that again. 

And then there's the thought of a quarterback. Mason Rudolph is still the backup according to Mike Tomlin and everyone else in the front office of the Steelers organization. The NFL is made of competition, though, and if there's no reason not to add another QB, Pittsburgh can. 

The options are somewhat endless right now. Donnie Druin points out the difficulty in predicting their first draft pick, but does give options for consideration. 

Right now, the Steelers are sitting back feeling pretty good with the options they've left themselves before April 23. 

