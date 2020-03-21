XFL Players the Steelers Can Target in Free Agency

The XFL will return for a second season after having to close shop with the rest of the sports world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we wait to see the future of the spring football league, the players who showcased themselves enough to earn a shot in the NFL will be available to sign on Monday, March 23.

For the Steelers, they've made plenty of noise in the open market. Starting the week by franchise tagging Bud Dupree and ending it with signings of fullback Derek Watt and tight end Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh has certainly made themselves known this offseason.

Still, the addition of some prove-it talent is always an option. Last summer, the Steelers signed safety Kameron Kelly from the AAF. The 23-year-old played in 14 games for Pittsburgh, including one start, before being cut for and off-the-field incident.

This year, they won't be shy from looking through the newly available talent. General manager Kevin Colbert said at the NFL Combine that working a free agency plan is tougher this season because of the XFL talent that won't be available until the summer.

Now, that timeline has moved up, and it's definitely going to leave options for the Steelers. Including these names at the top of their list...

P.J. Walker, QB, Houston Roughnecks

Every team in the NFL will at least consider signing P.J. Walker. The Roughneck quarterback would've won league MVP if the season finished, was on his way to putting his team in a real position to win a title and is now certainly headed to the NFL.

Walker is a higher priority than most players coming into the league but still won't blow anyone's budget trying to sign him.

If the Steelers want more quarterback competition for Mason Rudolph, Walker is the move to make. He's the total package when the ball is in his hands and if he can make the transition to the league he'll be a dangerous asset to have.

Walker, Rudolph and Devlin Hodges is a nice quarterback competition to have during training camp.

Kenny Robinson, Safety, St. Louis Battlehawks

At some point the expectation is either Marcus Allen takes the step to backup safety or the Steelers add a third backup to compete with Allen and Jordan Dangerfield.

Pittsburgh found some success in adding Kelly last season. Maybe they're considering another defensive back from a spring league. Robinson is the name to consider if they are.

The unique thing about Robinson is that the Steelers cannot add him in free agency. Robinson was the only XFL player with college eligibility left and will actually enter the NFL Draft in April.

A likely late-round pick, Robinson could very easily be a sixth-round pick for the Steelers. Spending less money and using a late pick for a quality guy. Not a bad move.

Jordan Ta'amu, QB, St. Louis BattleHawks

People seem to be very excited about the potential of Ta'amu. The former Ole Miss star played well during his time in the XFL. He's only 22-years-old, finished the shorten season with the highest completion percentage in the XFL and showed he can run when needed - but not unless needed.

Watching him play against other trying to earn an NFL spot, Ta'amu certainly did enough to put himself on the watchlist of teams around the league.

Pittsburgh isn't out of the running for another quarterback this offseason. Even if Rudolph is the backup, adding competition is the heart and soul of the NFL.

Letting two young quarterbacks dual it out, and maybe have Hodges in the mix, isn't a bad move for training camp.

DeMarquis Gates, LB, Houston Roughnecks

Gates finished his shortened XFL season with 32 tackles and two sacks. Spending last summer with the Washington Redskins, Gates has seen what failure to make a team looks like.

His continued efforts and the fact that he's only 24-years-old, leave a lot of promise, at least when it comes to drive. His athleticism will suit well as a depth player on the inside and coverage ability.

If he can take the leap from spring leagues to the NFL, he's worth a shot. Certainly not someone you can bank on earning an active roster spot until he actually makes one, but someone to consider giving a chance to.

Steven Johnson, LB, Seattle Dragons

Johnson has already made his way through Pittsburgh during his NFL run. Spending most of his first-stint with the Denver Broncos, the linebacker was with the Steelers in 2017 and even suited up for a game.

He's not a perfect fit for the linebacker depth problem. A 31-year-old veteran who hasn't spent time on an active roster since being traded to the Baltimore Ravens from Pittsburgh.

Still, to bring in a guy who has been here before and allow him to compete with some of the younger options like Ulysees Gilbert isn't a poor decision to make.

Expectations wouldn't be for Johnson to become a star in the NFL, but the Steelers have lost special teams captains and inside linebacker left and right. Bring back a familiar face to see what happens is a decision worth thinking about.

