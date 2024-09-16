3 Teams That Can Give Steelers Problems
PITTSBURGH -- We're two weeks into the NFL season and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-0. Therefore, it's time to overreact and say that the Steelers have a decent shot at the playoffs four months from now.
The Steelers aren't the only team with solid playoff aspirations. There are at least three more teams in the AFC alone that could give the Steelers trouble come playoff time.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
This one is the obvious one. The Chiefs haven't missed a step following back to back Super Bowl wins. With the addition of Xavier Worthy and the continued dominance of Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs should have no problem competing for their third straight title. The Steelers will get a shot to match up with the Chiefs on Christmas Day, when Mahomes and the Chiefs will visit Pittsburgh for the second time in his career. Last time he was in Pittsburgh, he threw for six touchdowns and 326 yards en route to a 42-37 win.
2. Houston Texans
Another one that is not too surprising. C.J. Stroud is coming off a Rookie Of The Year season that saw him throw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns. With the additions of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon on the offensive side of the ball, Stroud is primed to continue his success into his second year in the league. With the additions of Denico Autry and Danielle Hunter on the defensive side, the Texans will be a force in one of the weaker divisions in football.
3. New York Jets
Here is my "sleeper" pick for this years playoffs. The New York Jets look like a brand new team. After the disastrous start to their 2023 season following Aaron Rodgers season-ending Achilles tear 4 snaps into their first game. Through two weeks, it has become clear that Breece Hall and Braelon Allen have a chance to be the best running back pairing in the NFL. Sauce Gardner has continued to prove himself as an elite cornerback and the entire team showed much improvement week over week.
While it is quite early into the season, it is always interesting to think about what can happen come playoff time. The Steelers good start provides them with another opportunity to prove themselves as Super Bowl contenders, but a couple teams will make that quite hard for them.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more